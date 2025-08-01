Bharti Airtel New Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Arrives

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has added a new Rs 399 prepaid plan to its offerings. The telecom operator used to offer the Rs 399 plan before the July 2024 tariff hikes too. However, now the benefits are definitely not the same as they were a year back. For Airtel, the idea to bring back the plan is to offer more options to consumers but also be able to boost the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) at the same time. Airtel's plans also offer 5G data if they come with 2GB of daily data or more. Let's take a look at the benefits of the plan.









Bharti Airtel's Rs 399 Prepaid Plan Benefits Explained in 2025

Airtel's Rs 399 plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers unlimited 5G data as well, which is not really unlimited. There's a free JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled for 28 days. The plan has a service validity of 28 days. It costs Rs 14.25 per day.

Airtel's Rs 399 plan, before the tariff hikes, used to offer 3GB of daily data. Now it offers 2.5GB of daily data. This is the result of tariff hike only. This plan will offer you plenty of data, not just 4G, but 5G also. Users will also get entertainment benefits. But it is expensive. Paying Rs 399 for 28 days is basically paying for a postpaid SIM.

The Rs 399 plan is now available for users across India. This is not a plan that will suit everyone in the country. With Jio, you basically get 90 days of free JioHotstar Mobile with any plan that comes with Jio Unlimited 2025 offer. Users can also go for the Rs 429 plan from Airtel as it comes with the same amount of data, but without the OTT benefit of JioHotstar Mobile and one month validity.