BSNL Asked to Make Local Rapid Response Teams

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India has been asked by the government to establish local rapid response teams. The job of these teams will be to ensure that whenever a site goes down, it can be restored within hours. This will be necessary to ensure customer doesn't churn out to the private telecom competitors including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).









Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, said, "The Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi Ji’s vision of a digitally empowered India is not complete without BSNL playing a central role."

To improve customer experience, BSNL has been asked to deploy AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered chatbots on its application for instant responses to common issues. Further, eSIM is now in plans for BSNL and should start in a matter of months. Mostly, the state-run telco has been asked to focus on upgrading its existing customer base from 2G/3G to 4G network.

BSNL has not yet aannounced whether it has deployed 1 lakh 4G sites or not. We know that the number should be close to 1 lakh as the previous statement from BSNL suggested they were at more than 93,000 sites. Our assumption is that BSNL will likely announce 1 lakh sites by August 15, 2025 (on the Independence Day).

BSNL is rolling out networks in backward areas of India as well. The telecom operator will deploy around 4,000 new sites in the naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by the minister recently.

"While the private sector brings in aggressive investments and agility, BSNL carries something they cannot replicate — the goodwill of the people, especially in areas where only BSNL has dared to go," the minister said on Monday.