Vivo on Top in Smartphone Market Volume Share in India: Counterpoint

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, shipped the highest volume of smartphones in the Indian market in Q2 2025, said Counterpoint's latest report. India's smartphone market grew 8% YoY in volume and 18% YoY in value during the quarter. Vivo saw major growth during the quarter. Last year, Vivo (excluding iQOO) had a market share of 17% in volume during the same quarter. In Q2 2025, this grew to 20% (again, excluding iQOO). Vivo saw a growth in the market share volume because of a strong demand in Rs 10,000 - 15,000 segment. Both the Y and T series has performed well from Vivo in India.









In the offline market, the T series saw great response for the company, said Counterpoint. The second and third spot in the volume market share went to Samsung with 16% share and OPPO with 13% share (excluding OnePlus).

During the quarter, Nothing's shipments jumped 146% YoY making it the fastest growing brand for the six consecutive quarter. Motorola again saw great growth in the shipments (86% YoY in Q2 2025). In the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, Lava grew the fastest during the quarter, with 156% YoY growth. OnePlus saw 75% YoY growth in the ultra premium segment driven by the performance of OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. This was also aided by the newly launched OnePlus 13s.

When we talk about value, and not volume, then Samsung and Apple werew the leader with 23% market share each. Vivo was the third with 15% share (exlcuding iQOO). Counterpoint said that the iPhone 16 emerged as the most shipped device in Q2 2025, highlighting strong demand for the phone in the Indian market.

Shubham Singh, Research Analyst at Counterpoint said, "During Q2 2025, both OEMs and channels hosted several sales events, including parallel offline events, which helped some of the OEMs clear existing inventory and push for new launches. vivo (excluding IQOO) grew 23% YoY, led by strong demand in the INR 10,000-INR 15,000 segment, where both the Y and T series performed well. Notably, the T series continued to gain traction offline, illustrating vivo’s strengthened presence across retail tiers. Samsung followed as the second-largest brand, supported by aggressive summer promotions on its A and S series and increased traction for its N-1 flagship upgrades, which helped sustain momentum in the mid to premium segments."