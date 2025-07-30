Vivo Y400 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The phone appears to have a dual-camera setup at the rear, the same as the Y400 Pro 5G. This device is also expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 for the Indian market.

Vivo Y400 5G, a new affordable Y series phone from Vivo is launching soon in India. This phone is coming after the launch of Vivo Y400 Pro 5G earlier this year. The launch date of the phone is now confirmed. The Vivo Y400 5G will launch in India on August 4, 2025. The Vivo Y400 5G's design has been teased in a poster released by the company which is showing off a white colour variant and an olive green variant too. As per a recent Counterpint report, in Q2 2025, Vivo's T series and Y series phones have helped the company in capturing a large market share both in terms of volume and value in India.




Read More - Vivo on Top in Smartphone Market Volume Share in India: Counterpoint

The phone appears to have a dual-camera setup at the rear, the same as the Y400 Pro 5G. This device is also expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 for the Indian market. It will help Vivo in boosting the volume market share further in Q3 2025. With the Vivo Y400 5G, we expect a bigger battery and useful integration of AI (artificial intelligence) features for the users.

Read More - Vivo T4R 5G has Extremely Beautiful Design

It will likely run on Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15 out of the box. Tomorrow, on July 31, 2025, Vivo is launching yet another phone for the Indian market. This is Vivo T4R 5G. This launch will also be in the affordable price segment and it will be interesting how both these devices are positioned in the market.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

