Moto G86 Power Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Moto G86 Power is priced in India at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant. Users can get up to Rs 1,500 off with select bank cards. The banks included in this are Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDFC Bank.

Highlights

  Moto G86 has finally launched in India. The phone is an affordable option under Rs 20,000.
  • The Moto G86 Power is likely an option from the company to refresh its offerings in the market and then get more market share based on that.
  • The Moto G86 Power is a 5G phone with a flat display with support for super high brightness.

moto g86 power launched in india price

Moto G86 has finally launched in India. The phone is an affordable option under Rs 20,000. The Moto G86 Power is likely an option from the company to refresh its offerings in the market and then get more market share based on that. The Moto G86 Power is a 5G phone with a flat display with support for super high brightness.




Moto G86 Power Price in India

The phone will be available in three colours - Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound. All of these colour variantts feature a premium vegan leather finish. The first sale for the device will start on August 6, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores in India.

Moto G86 Power Specifications in India

Moto G86 Power comes with a 6.67-inch Super HD pOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits of peak brightness, 10bit colour, HDR10+, and 100% DCI-P3 color space. The phone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 rating. It has a large 6720mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and has two microphones and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. It has dual Wi-Fi support.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

