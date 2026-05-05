iPhone 17 Takes Over the Global Market

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, released its iPhone 17 in September 2026. Since then, the device has taken over the global market. We have called it the best base iPhone Apple has released in years, and the data seems to support this statement. The most significant improvements were made to the base iPhone if we compare the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 17 series. The memory was bumped from 128GB to 256GB for almost the same launch price, and the display was upgraded from 60Hz to 120Hz along with camera enhancements and a chipset upgrade.

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iPhone 17 is Doing Great in the Global Market

Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Handset Model Sales Tracker report said that the iPhone 17 was the best selling mobile device in Q1 of 2026. The device had a market share of 6% globally, which is a large number. The second and third positions were also occupied by iPhones only. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro were second and third-ranked devices.

In fact, even the iPhone 16 made it to the top 10 list here, ranked at the sixth position. Samsung had five phones in the list, so it clearly had a dominance over the market. However, it wasn’t the Galaxy S26 series which was prominent. In fact, it was the affordable Galaxy A07 4G and Galaxy A17 5G.

The Galaxy S26 5G series has likely missed the top spots in the first quarter because it was launched late in February. Thus, Samsung only got to sell the Galaxy S26 5G series for over a month in the first quarter of 2026 globally. The Galaxy S26 5G series also brings some upgrades, not many, over the Galaxy S25 series. Overall performance of the Galaxy S26 5G series will clear up in the second quarter of calendar year 2026. Apple is expected to continue dominating the global market share of premium phones and phones in general due to a great base iPhone 17.