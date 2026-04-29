Reliance Jio’s Cricket Packs Are Cheaper Per Day, But There Is a Catch

As India moves deeper into the cricket season, telecom operators are once again aligning their offerings with consumption spikes. But this time, the strategy from Reliance Jio appears more layered than just pushing data. The telco has introduced a range of cricket focused data packs that, on the surface, look like simple add-ons but underneath, they signal a broader shift towards micro recharges and content-led engagement.

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At a time when the market is already saturated with unlimited plans and bundled benefits, these smaller packs are not just about affordability. They are about behaviour how users consume data, when they consume it, and increasingly, why they consume it.

While the pricing looks cheaper on a per-day basis, the short validity and repeat recharge cycle mean users could end up spending more overall.

The New Reliance Jio Cricket Data Packs

Jio’s latest set of data packs spans a wide range of price points and usage patterns from ultra short validity packs designed for heavy one-day consumption to longer validity options with OTT benefits, the portfolio appears intentionally segmented.

Here’s a breakdown of Jio Cricket Data Packs:

Plan PricePack TypeData BenefitsValidityOTT BenefitsEffective Per Day
Rs 49Cricket Offer25GB (then unlimited at 64 Kbps)1 DayNo
Rs 79Cricket Data Pack3GB (then unlimited at 64 Kbps)30 DaysJioHotstar (30 Days)Rs 2.63
Rs 100Cricket Data Pack6GB (then unlimited at 64 Kbps)30 DaysJioHotstar (30 Days)Rs 3.33
Rs 139Data Only Pack12GB (then unlimited at 64 Kbps)7 DaysNoRs 19.86
Rs 149Cricket Data Pack10GB (then unlimited at 64 Kbps)30 DaysJioHotstar (90 Days)Rs 4.97
Rs 195Cricket Data Pack15GB (then unlimited at 64 Kbps)30 DaysJioHotstar (90 Days)Rs 6.50

More Than Just Data Packs