iPhones to Get New Suite of AI Photo Editing Tools: Report

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, is soon said to be preparing to rollout new photo editing features for iPhones. These new features will come with iOS 27 rollout. Apple’s going to showcase a preview of the iOS 27 at the WWDC (world wide developers conference) 2026. The new photo editing features in concern here are going to be powered by the Artificial Intelligence (AI). This will let Apple compete with Android competitors. The new AI editing features will be rolled out for iOS 27, macOS 27, and iPadOS 27.

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The new features are likely going to include three things – Extend, Enhance, and Reframe. These features will enable users to edit the photos on the go in a matter of seconds. Features like refram and extend will allow users to deeply edit the photos, something for which they need to rely on paltforms such as Canva for now.