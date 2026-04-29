Lovable Now Available for Android and iOS

The popular artificial intelligence (AI) platform for building websites and apps – Lovable has been launched for the Android and iOS platforms. The app was launched on Monday. It will be available on both the App Store (Apple) and the Play Store (Android). The app allows users to vibe code on the go. It was only available for desktops and browsers until now. With the mobile app, the platform will become more accessible for the users. Lovable has added cross platform support, which will allow the users to switch between the app and the website without any hassle.

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Lovable has launched its mobile app for the first time. We expect many functionalities to be added in the near future with software updates. It is free to download. Users get free credits every day with a certain limit to vibe code stuff and after that, the user needs to pay for premium credits. What’s cool about Lovable is that users can just interact with the platform using natural language or speak the idea they want to build as a voice prompt.

It will be interesting to see how Lovable’s mobile app will allow users to keep building stuff on the go. It can be downloaded now.