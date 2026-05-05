Jio Google Gemini Subscription Worth Rs 35100 for Free Can’t be Ignored

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has a great offer for the customers. The Google Gemini subscription is a great one for people who want to generate videos, images, and learn on the go with artificial intelligence (AI). Google Gemini AI Pro subscription is expensive. It is not meant for everyone when it comes to income brackets. However, Jio, in partnership with Google has made it accessible for everyone. The AI Pro subscription of Gemini will cost Rs 1950 per month if the user has to purchase it in a standalone manner. However, if you get it from Jio, you get it for absolutely free. Further, Jio is offering this subscription for 18 months.

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This is arguably the best add-on benefit ever by any telecom operator. This is worth Rs 35,100 in total for the consumers. You get the best of Gemini for almost nothing. However, not every Jio customer is eligible to get it.

Who Can Get Google Gemini Subscription in India from Jio

Jio users who recharge with Rs 349 plan or higher for continous 18 months will get the Google Gemini subscription. Along with this, users also get unlimited 5G with plans which bundle 2GB of daily data or more. This offer is available for such users across India.

Google Gemini AI Pro for Jio Customers: How to Claim and Benefits Users Get

Google Gemini 3 model will be offered to the users with the AI Pro subscription. This is the most capable model from Google ever. Along with this, Google will give access to Veo 3.1 which is the AI Video tool, Notebook LM, Google Workspace, and Nano Banana. Users get 5TB of cloud storage with the plan. There’s a lot more bundled for the users for productivity.