OnePlus Pad 4 is Now on Sale in India: Check Offers

Highlights
- OnePlus Pad 4 is now available in India for users to purchase.
- There are bank offers right now which you can take advantage of.
- OnePlus Pad 4 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
OnePlus Pad 4 is now available in India for users to purchase. There are bank offers right now which you can take advantage of. OnePlus Pad 4 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The tablet comes with a Cryo-velocity Cooling System and feature a large 13.2-inch 3.4K ultra-clear display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 13380mAh battery for the users and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, based on Android 16.
OnePlus Pad 4 features seeveral OnePlus AI feature such as AI Painter, AI Recorder, AI Writer, and AI Summary. What’s still missing on this product is a SIM card. We would have loved it if OnePlus had paired an SIM tray in this design. Most tablets in the price range of OnePlus Pad 4 (Android tablets) have support for a SIM card and voice calling.
However, you can always pair your OnePlus phone with the tablet and share the network connection with it. For entertainment, you don’t only get a large display with the tablet, you also get an eight hi-fi setup with spatial audio support. Further, OnePlus Pad 4 also comes with OnePlus Stylo Pro with 16000 pressure levels for precising writing, sketching and navigation. For a limited time, OnePlus is pairing the Stylo Pro at no additional cost for the users. Further, OnePlus has confirmed that a Smart Keyboard for the tablet will launch soon which will turn it into a PC-like product for the users.