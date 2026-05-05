OnePlus Pad 4 is Now on Sale in India: Check Offers

OnePlus Pad 4 is now available in India for users to purchase. There are bank offers right now which you can take advantage of. OnePlus Pad 4 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The tablet comes with a Cryo-velocity Cooling System and feature a large 13.2-inch 3.4K ultra-clear display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 13380mAh battery for the users and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, based on Android 16.

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OnePlus Pad 4 features seeveral OnePlus AI feature such as AI Painter, AI Recorder, AI Writer, and AI Summary. What’s still missing on this product is a SIM card. We would have loved it if OnePlus had paired an SIM tray in this design. Most tablets in the price range of OnePlus Pad 4 (Android tablets) have support for a SIM card and voice calling.

However, you can always pair your OnePlus phone with the tablet and share the network connection with it. For entertainment, you don’t only get a large display with the tablet, you also get an eight hi-fi setup with spatial audio support. Further, OnePlus Pad 4 also comes with OnePlus Stylo Pro with 16000 pressure levels for precising writing, sketching and navigation. For a limited time, OnePlus is pairing the Stylo Pro at no additional cost for the users. Further, OnePlus has confirmed that a Smart Keyboard for the tablet will launch soon which will turn it into a PC-like product for the users.

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