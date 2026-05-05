Reliance Jio has four prepaid plans under Rs 200 for Indian customers at present. After the next round of anticipated tariff hikes later this year, we don’t know whether all these plans will be there or not, but for now you can recharge with them and enjoy. The plans under Rs 200 are targeted at people with lower spending capacity and also the ones who want to test out Jio’s network in their area before committing to a long-term plan. As mentioned, there are four prepaid offerings for customers priced at Rs 189, Rs 196, Rs 198, and Rs 199. Note that these are plans with service validity. There are plenty more plans under Rs 200 available for Jio customers, but they are data vouchers and do not offer service validity. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the four prepaid plans from Jio mentioned above.

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Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200 with Service Validity

Reliance Jio Rs 189 plan is the cheapest plan from Jio which offers users service validity. The Rs 189 plan comes with 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMSes with a service validity of 28 days. Then there’s the Rs 196 plan. With the Rs 196 plan, users ge 2GB of data again, 1000 minutes of voice calling, and 1000 SMS for ICR usage only. The ICR recharge will work after latching on BSNL’s network. BSNL’s ICR plan is currently applicable for Jio MP and CG customers only. The service validity of the Rs 196 plan is also 28 days.

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