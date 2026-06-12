Reliance, Meta Partner to Build AI-Enabled Data Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta Platforms have announced a partnership to develop a large-scale AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. “RIL will provide end-to-end services including design, construction, management of utilities, renewable power, network connectivity, and managed services,” RIL said in an exchange filing dated June 10, 2026.

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Key Highlights Reliance Industries and Meta have partnered to develop a 168 MW AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The project will be Meta's first built-to-suit data centre in India and is expected to be completed within two years.

Reliance will provide end-to-end services, including design, construction, renewable power, network connectivity, and facility management.

The facility will support Meta's global infrastructure and growing AI computing requirements.

Powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater, the project underscores the sustainability commitments of both companies.

Meta’s First Built-to-Suit Data Centre in India

Under the agreement, Reliance will develop a 168 MW data centre, which is expected to be completed within two years, with provisions for future expansion. The facility will be Meta’s first built-to-suit data centre in India and will support the technology giant’s global infrastructure, including its growing AI computing requirements.

The project further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Reliance and Meta across connectivity, digital commerce and AI innovation. Meta will lease capacity at the facility, which is expected to play a key role in supporting the company’s global operations while reinforcing India’s position in the international digital ecosystem.

“This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India’s emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure. Meta will lease capacity from the facility, marking a significant milestone in Meta’s global infrastructure expansion and deepening the long-standing strategic partnership with Reliance — one that spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation in one of the world’s most dynamic digital markets. The data center will serve Meta’s global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs, underscoring India’s growing role in the worldwide digital and AI ecosystem,” the joint statement said.

Reliance to Provide End-to-End Infrastructure Services

Under the agreement, RIL will provide comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of the data centre – from design and construction to the ongoing management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services. The company said the arrangement positions RIL as a “single-window” solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India.

Renewable Energy and Sustainable Cooling at the Core

The Jamnagar location offers strategic advantages such as access to renewable energy resources, water availability, proximity to submarine cable landing stations on India’s western coast and connectivity through Jio‘s extensive fibre network. According to the official release, the facility will be powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater, reflecting the sustainability commitments of both companies.

“This partnership is aligned with the Government of India’s priorities which designate data centres as strategic national infrastructure and introduces a long-term policy framework to attract global AI infrastructure investment into India,” the release said.

Ambani and Zuckerberg Highlight Long-Term Vision for India

Commenting on the development, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

“At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation – not just for India, but for the world. Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality.”

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We’re proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data center in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy.”