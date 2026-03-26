

Gautam Adani is in preliminary discussions with American technology firms, including Meta Platforms and Google, to forge partnerships in his fast-expanding data centre business, according to a Bloomberg report by P. R. Sanjai and Saikat Das dated March 26, 2026, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Also Read: Adani Group Commits USD 100 Billion to Develop Renewable-Powered, AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035









Preliminary Talks with Big Tech Players

Walmart-owned Flipkart is also reportedly engaged in discussions with the Adani Group, which is simultaneously exploring potential locations across various Indian states for establishing new data centres, sources reportedly said. The talks remain private and at an early stage, with no specific sites finalised so far.

USD 100 Billion Digital Push

These negotiations are part of Adani’s broader USD 100 billion push into digital infrastructure, aimed at positioning the conglomerate as a key provider of land and renewable energy for hyperscale data facilities. Such infrastructure is critical to supporting the growing global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services.

Sources added that specific sites for the new facilities have yet to be finalized, and the discussions remain preliminary, the report said.

Also Read: Adani, Airtel Partner with Google to Set Up India’s First AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

India Emerges as Data Infrastructure Hub

India’s fast-growing economy and landmass have made it an attractive destination for global technology firms and investors seeking scalable infrastructure. The increasing interest aligns with a worldwide race to build data centres, despite concerns in some markets, such as China, about potential oversupply.

According to KPMG, India’s data centre capacity is expected to grow fivefold to exceed 8 gigawatts by 2030, with projected capital investments surpassing USD 30 billion.

AdaniConnex, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, had earlier announced a partnership with Google to develop a major AI infrastructure hub in Visakhapatnam. "The current negotiations mark a fresh phase of investment beyond those commitments," sources were quoted as saying.

While representatives from the Adani Group, Meta, and Walmart declined to comment, a spokesperson for Alphabet, Google’s parent company, stated that there were no new investments to talk about, the report added.

Also Read: Adani, Reliance Announce AI Data Centre Investments in Andhra Pradesh

Competition Intensifies Across Sector

Reliance Industries has committed USD 11 billion to develop data centres at Visakhapatnam through its Digital Connexion venture, while Tata Consultancy Services has secured USD 1 billion in funding from TPG Inc. to expand its capabilities.

Global players are also increasing their presence, with Amazon planning to invest USD 12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030, and OpenAI exploring the establishment of a 1-gigawatt data centre in the country, the report added.