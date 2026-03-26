Airtel DTH Star Sports Channel Number to Watch IPL 2026

Bharti Airtel operates one of the largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) businesses in the country. Airtel Digital TV users will want to watch IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 soon. The new season of IPL 2026 is starting from March 28, 2026. The first match will be between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad). It will be an evening match, and it will be livestreamed on Star Sports. Every DTH player has a different channel number list and so if you are looking for details about the channel list, just take a look at the details below.









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Airtel DTH Star Sports Channel Number List

Star Sports has different channels for users to switch between resolution and languages too. Here's the complete list of Airtel DTH Star Sports channels:

Star Sports Hindi HD: Channel #282

Star Sports 1 Hindi: Channel #281

Star Sports 2: Channel #279

Star Sports 1 (English): Channel #277

Star Sports Select 1: Channel #283

Star Sports First: Channel #303

Star Sports 4K: Channel #276

If you don't have these services active, you can always make the recharge right now from the Airtel Thanks app or just get in touch with the Airtel customer support team. There are many channel packs you can recharge with to get access to key sports channels including Star Sports.

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These packs are:

Value Sports Pack from Airtel Digital TV: Rs 3,049 (annual pack) - includes popular sports channels.

My Sports HD from Airtel Digital TV: Rs 493 (28 days pack) - it covers Star Sports HD and Sony Ten HD.

Mega HD Pack: Rs 7,188 (annual) - extensive HD, sports and entertainment.

Hindi Value Sports HD: Rs 508 (30 days) - comprehensive HD sports.

Note that channel numbers are subject to change. If they have changed at the time of writing this or after it, kindly let us know in the comments.