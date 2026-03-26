Airtel DTH Star Sports Channel Number to Watch IPL 2026

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The first match will be between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad). It will be an evening match, and it will be livestreamed on Star Sports.

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Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel operates one of the largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) businesses in the country.a
  • Airtel Digital TV users will want to watch IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 soon.
  • The new season of IPL 2026 is starting from March 28, 2026.

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airtel dth star sports channel number to

Bharti Airtel operates one of the largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) businesses in the country. Airtel Digital TV users will want to watch IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 soon. The new season of IPL 2026 is starting from March 28, 2026. The first match will be between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad). It will be an evening match, and it will be livestreamed on Star Sports. Every DTH player has a different channel number list and so if you are looking for details about the channel list, just take a look at the details below.




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Airtel DTH Star Sports Channel Number List

Star Sports has different channels for users to switch between resolution and languages too. Here's the complete list of Airtel DTH Star Sports channels:

  • Star Sports Hindi HD: Channel #282
  • Star Sports 1 Hindi: Channel #281
  • Star Sports 2: Channel #279
  • Star Sports 1 (English): Channel #277
  • Star Sports Select 1: Channel #283
  • Star Sports First: Channel #303
  • Star Sports 4K: Channel #276

If you don't have these services active, you can always make the recharge right now from the Airtel Thanks app or just get in touch with the Airtel customer support team. There are many channel packs you can recharge with to get access to key sports channels including Star Sports.

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These packs are:

  • Value Sports Pack from Airtel Digital TV: Rs 3,049 (annual pack) - includes popular sports channels.
  • My Sports HD from Airtel Digital TV: Rs 493 (28 days pack) - it covers Star Sports HD and Sony Ten HD.
  • Mega HD Pack: Rs 7,188 (annual) - extensive HD, sports and entertainment.
  • Hindi Value Sports HD: Rs 508 (30 days) - comprehensive HD sports.

Note that channel numbers are subject to change. If they have changed at the time of writing this or after it, kindly let us know in the comments.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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