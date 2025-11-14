Adani, Reliance Announce AI Data Centre Investments in Andhra Pradesh



Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will set up a 1 GW Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centre in the state, a fully modular, future-ready facility designed to host the world’s most advanced GPUs, TPUs, and AI processors, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

Reliance to Build 1 GW AI Data Centre

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, 2025, he said that, in order to power the proposed AI Data Centre sustainably, Reliance will also develop a 6 GWp solar power project in the state. This project will double Andhra Pradesh’s current ground-mounted solar capacity, contribute over 30 per cent of its renewable energy, and unlock the state’s vast solar potential.

“Reliance will set up a 1 GW Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in the state, a fully modular, future-ready facility designed to host the world’s most advanced GPUs, TPUs, and AI processors. It will operate as a twin to their gigawatt-scale AI Data Centre in Jamnagar, together forming one of Asia’s strongest AI infrastructure networks,” Naidu said in the post.

Greenfield Food Park Announced for Rayalaseema

In addition, Reliance will build a Greenfield Integrated Food Park in Rayalaseema, a world-class automated facility. This major investment will generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs and create sustained income opportunities for thousands of families, he added.

“Heartfelt thanks to Shri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited, for these landmark announcements, which mark a new milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s journey of innovation, clean energy leadership, and inclusive growth,” he said.

Naidu met with PMS Prasad, Executive Director & Member of the Board, RIL; PVL Madhava Rao, Mentor–South, Reliance Industries Limited; and other senior officials of the conglomerate at the CII Summit 2025.

Other Investment Updates in Andhra Pradesh

Adani Group Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Plan

The Adani Group on Friday announced that it will invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in various projects—including the joint-venture data centre with Google in Andhra Pradesh—over the next decade.

We have already invested around Rs 40,000 crore across ports, logistics, cement, infrastructure and renewable energy. "Over the next ten years, we are planning to invest an additional Rs 1 lakh crore across ports, data centres, cement, and the energy business,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, while speaking at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Google and Adani will invest USD 15 billion over the next five years to develop a data centre hub in Vizag. The hub will include a purpose-built, gigawatt-scale campus.

"The flagship of our commitment is the Vizag Tech Park. This is not just another tech park. It is the foundation of India’s digital sovereignty. We are building one of the world’s largest hyperscale data centre ecosystems in partnership with Google and powered by complete green energy. This is a combined USD 15 billion vision that perfectly aligns with your twin goals of sustainable and high-tech growth. But what truly humbles us is not the scale of the capital—it is the scale of the impact. Our operations here have already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs," Adani said.

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between the Adani Group and data center operator EdgeConneX, will undertake the project, supported by a subsea cable network and powered by renewable energy. The Group will also build new transmission lines, generate renewable power, and build energy storage systems in the state.

ReNew to invest Rs 82,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew), a decarbonisation solutions company, on Thursday announced that it will invest around Rs 60,000 crore (around USD 6.7 billion) in Andhra Pradesh to set up multiple green energy projects in the state, taking its total fresh investment in the state to around Rs 82,000 crore (around USD 9.3 billion). The Company had already committed around Rs 22,000 crore (around USD 2.5 billion) to the state in May 2025 to set up one of India’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

In four separate MoUs signed on Thursday with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Real-Time Governance, and Human Resources Development, the company announced plans to invest in establishing a 6 GW PV ingot-wafer plant, a 2 GW pumped hydro project, a 300 KTPA green ammonia facility, and 5 GW of hybrid projects—including wind–solar and solar–BESS initiatives.

Speaking on the announcement, Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ReNew said, “ReNew has a long-standing presence in Andhra Pradesh and with this expansion we are bringing a fully integrated clean energy value chain to the state of Andhra Pradesh, from wafer to large-scale renewable projects and storage deployment. This will strengthen domestic supply chains, create high-quality skilled jobs, and advance India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. We appreciate the leadership and clear policy direction of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which makes the state a natural partner in accelerating India’s energy transition and sustainable economic growth.”

Hero Future Energies Signs MoU

"Andhra Pradesh signed an MoU with Hero Future Energies for an investment of Rs 15,000 crore to generate 4 GW of renewable energy across Anantapur, Kurnool, and Kadapa. This partnership will position the state as a hub for advanced energy technologies, including green hydrogen, energy storage, and export-oriented renewables manufacturing. We also plan to collaborate on port-based hydrogen/ammonia export infrastructure and a dedicated green hydrogen park. Delighted to be joined by Mr Rahul Munjal, Chairman and MD, on this occasion," the Chief Minister shared in a post on X.

Brookfield Asset Management to invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Andhra Pradesh’s IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced in a post on X on Friday that Brookfield Asset Management will invest USD 12 billion (Rs 1.1 lakh crore) in the state, primarily in renewable energy. “It is a privilege to welcome Brookfield Asset Management to Andhra Pradesh, with a landmark investment of USD 12 billion across renewable energy, battery and pumped storage, solar manufacturing, and other decarbonisation initiatives. Brookfield will also participate in diverse sectors including data centers, commercial real estate, GCCs, infrastructure, and ports” he said. The marquee investment, he added, will reinforce Andhra Pradesh’s position as a leading destination for sustainable and transformative investments not just in India but globally.

MoUs with Taiwanese Companies

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, on November 13, 2025, announced the signing of two significant MoUs with Taiwanese companies.

Allegiance Group will set up an industrial park spread across 470 acres in Kuppam with an investment of Rs 400 crore, creating about 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"eJoule India JV, a partnership between eJoule Inc. (USA), Creative Sensor Inc. (Taiwan), and Senaste Technologies LLP (India), will establish India’s first 23 GWh Precursor-Free Single-Crystal Cathode Active Material and Solid-State Electrolyte manufacturing facility at Orvakal, Kurnool, with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore. The project will generate around 2,000 direct jobs," the Chief Minister announced in a post on X.