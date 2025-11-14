Indian Govt Wants D2D Satellite Connectivity to Start Soon

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the telecom regulatory body to give recommendations for pricing and other details for enabling D2D (Direct-to-Device) satellite connectivity. The D2D service has been a topic of discussion amongst the telecom industry for a long time. But for the first time, the talks are around D2D satellite connectivity. This would allow people to have connectivity, regardless of where they are or where they are going.









Currently, while 4G and 5G connectivity in most parts of the country, there are still many dark spots present with respect to connectivity. Satellites can cover these dark spots very easily. India is already building out satcom (satellite communications) infrastructure, and sooner or later, these signals would come to phones directly.

According to an ET report, the telecom department has got in touch with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to get recommendations for a framework to ensure this service can be delivered to consumers. Starlink, a SpaceX company has already partnered with T-Mobile in the United States (US) to offer direct to cell services to the consumers.

An official told the publication, "Trai will be asked to provide details about IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) mobile spectrum bands for D2D services, financial conditions as well as technical conditions to prevent interference with terrestrial networks."