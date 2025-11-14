BSNL, TCS Done with 1 Lakh 4G Sites, What’s Next

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Many of these BSNL 4G sites have been placed in 4G saturation areas such as Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and more. Furthermore, what's interesting is that BSNL's 4G sites are upgradable to 5G.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has completed deployment of 1 lakh 4G sites in India.
  • The company has taken help of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium which includes Tejas Networks and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT).
  • The 1 lakh 4G sites was just a milestone for the telco.

bsnl tcs done with 1 lakh 4g

Saurabh Mittal, Chief Product Officer, Core Technologies, TCS, said, "TCS has deployed 100,000 4G sites mostly focusing on saturation sites, connecting the unconnected, remote and previously unreached areas using indigenous technology."




Saurabh Mittal, Chief Product Officer, Core Technologies, TCS, said, "TCS has deployed 100,000 4G sites mostly focusing on saturation sites, connecting the unconnected, remote and previously unreached areas using indigenous technology."

One of the executives from the company said that the project is now in the "operation transition" phase. The 1 lakh sites was the intial order, and it  has been delivered. The future expansions now hinge on BSNL and the government. The telco needs a go ahead by the cabinet and the ministers to expand further.

This project didn't just focus on the major urban cities of the country. Many of these 4G sites have been placed in 4G saturation areas such as Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and more. Furthermore, what's interesting is that BSNL's 4G sites are upgradable to 5G. 5G is still not as common in India, and the device ecosystem is still evolving and upgrading. Thus, 4G is something where BSNL would likely continue to focus.

Now the final call is with the government for how heavy the next phase of expansion has to be. One thing is for certain, the 1 lakh sites are not enough to cater to the complete Indian market. It can act as a base or a foundation, but now the expansion has to be done faster, along with the 5G upgrades in the near future.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

