OPPO Lumo Lab to Come with Find X9 Series in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OPPO Find X8 series was widely praised throughout the tech community for delivering great results. The results of the OPPO Find X9 series are also expected to be great and better than its predecessor. 

Highlights

  • OPPO is taking the smartphone photography to the next level with the introduction of Lumo Lab with the Find X9 series.
  • OPPO's Find X9 series will have two phones - Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.
  • The Find X9 Pro will come with a 200MP telephoto sensor, and the Lumo Lab from the company is going to be an India exclusive thing.

Follow Us

oppo lumo lab to come with find

OPPO is taking the smartphone photography to the next level with the introduction of Lumo Lab with the Find X9 series. OPPO's Find X9 series will have two phones - Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The Find X9 Pro will come with a 200MP telephoto sensor, and the Lumo Lab from the company is going to be an India exclusive thing. Lumo Lab will ensure that the real-world storytelling is possible, from authentic skin tones to authentic colours of the subjects. Note that the Hasselblad partnership will continue, and this Lumo Lab will be a value add-on for the consumers.




Read More - Jabra Scheduler Launched for Easy Scheduling of Meetings

OPPO Find X8 series was widely praised throughout the tech community for delivering great results. The results of the OPPO Find X9 series are also expected to be great and better than its predecessor.

OPPO Find X9 series will deliver 13.2x lossless zoom on the Find X9 Pro with the 200MP telephoto sensor, and also deliver true-to-life colours. The 200MP sensor will compete with the Vivo's X300 Pro which will also have one. The Find X9 Pro will support 10x optical zoom (230mm equivalent) and enable up to 200x digital zoom for photos and 50x digital zoom for videos.

Read More - iQOO 15 Price Leaked for India

The XPAN mode will be present as the Hasselblad partnership continues, but it will be interesting to see if it's there for the OnePlus 15 as well. There will be a Hasselblad Portrait mode, Master Mode, and Classic Film simulation profiles.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Pratul :

what next iPhone briefs and vests?

Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

S Pal :

Have you got bsnl Vowifi at Kolkata? I saw some iphone users are getting it (reddit). Also I see it…

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Abhijith :

Good Job BSNL !

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Abhijith :

Still No RCS for cross platform till 12-11-2025 9.04am ! Only living with marketing gimmicks and brand ! Indians giving…

Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

TheAndroidFreak :

It's clearly written 4G sites. It will be 700Mhz only which later will be converted into 5G.

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments