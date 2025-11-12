Jabra Scheduler Launched for Easy Scheduling of Meetings

Reported by Tanuja K 0

What's cool about the product is that the product is made from 50% recycled materials. The Jabra Scheduler will be globally available for users from November 17, 2025.

Highlights

  • Jabra, a Danish tech brand, has launched a new product for the Indian market dubbed as Jabra Scheduler.
  • This is a touch-screen product, that makes scheduling meetings in the professional world, both online and offline super easy and convenient.
  • The product is basically a touch-screen scheduling panel. It will display meeting rooms and availability, so that users can reserve spaces directly at the room or digitally.

Follow Us

jabra scheduler launched easy scheduling meetings

Jabra, a Danish tech brand, has launched a new product for the Indian market dubbed as Jabra Scheduler. This is a touch-screen product, that makes scheduling meetings in the professional world, both online and offline super easy and convenient. The product is basically a touch-screen scheduling panel. It will display meeting rooms and availability, so that users can reserve spaces directly at the room or digitally. In the digital world, the Jabra Scheduler works conveniently with the Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms.




Read More - Vivo on Top in India in Smartphone Volume in Q3: IDC

What's cool about the product is that the product is made from 50% recycled materials. The Jabra Scheduler will be globally available for users from November 17, 2025. There are LED indicators as well which show whether the space is free or is in use. It helps with reducing intteruptions and keep meetings running smoothly.

Here are the key benefits of the Jabra Scheduler:

  • Instant room status – Lightbar and on-screen schedule for quick availability checks.
  • Reliable deployment – Wired connection with easy cable management and plug-and-play setup.
  • Remote-friendly – Spaces can be booked in advance, on-site or off-site.
  • End-to-end integration – Complements Jabra PanaCast portfolio, Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Falling Capex is a Concern

"The Jabra Scheduler marks an important expansion of our video and collaboration portfolio, introducing a new product category that completes our meeting room offering. With industry-leading video, professional audio and now intuitive room scheduling, Jabra delivers the full meeting experience from one trusted provider, making it simpler for organizations to deploy, manage and collaborate seamlessly across every space," said Holger Reisinger, SVP Enterprise Video Business Unit at Jabra.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Have you got bsnl Vowifi at Kolkata? I saw some iphone users are getting it (reddit). Also I see it…

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Abhijith :

Good Job BSNL !

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

Abhijith :

Still No RCS for cross platform till 12-11-2025 9.04am ! Only living with marketing gimmicks and brand ! Indians giving…

Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

TheAndroidFreak :

It's clearly written 4G sites. It will be 700Mhz only which later will be converted into 5G.

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

sujata :

Share the prompt bro

Dish TV Collabs with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments