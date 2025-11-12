Jabra Scheduler Launched for Easy Scheduling of Meetings

Jabra, a Danish tech brand, has launched a new product for the Indian market dubbed as Jabra Scheduler. This is a touch-screen product, that makes scheduling meetings in the professional world, both online and offline super easy and convenient. The product is basically a touch-screen scheduling panel. It will display meeting rooms and availability, so that users can reserve spaces directly at the room or digitally. In the digital world, the Jabra Scheduler works conveniently with the Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms.









What's cool about the product is that the product is made from 50% recycled materials. The Jabra Scheduler will be globally available for users from November 17, 2025. There are LED indicators as well which show whether the space is free or is in use. It helps with reducing intteruptions and keep meetings running smoothly.

Here are the key benefits of the Jabra Scheduler:

Instant room status – Lightbar and on-screen schedule for quick availability checks.

Reliable deployment – Wired connection with easy cable management and plug-and-play setup.

Remote-friendly – Spaces can be booked in advance, on-site or off-site.

End-to-end integration – Complements Jabra PanaCast portfolio, Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

"The Jabra Scheduler marks an important expansion of our video and collaboration portfolio, introducing a new product category that completes our meeting room offering. With industry-leading video, professional audio and now intuitive room scheduling, Jabra delivers the full meeting experience from one trusted provider, making it simpler for organizations to deploy, manage and collaborate seamlessly across every space," said Holger Reisinger, SVP Enterprise Video Business Unit at Jabra.