Vivo on Top in India in Smartphone Volume in Q3: IDC

In the premium and ultra-premium segment, Apple regained the top spot which was earlier held by Samsung. Apple's iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 17 helped boost the share for the company.

  • The International Data Corporation (IDC) has released its recent report detailing the smartphone volume and market share in Q3 2025 for players in India.
  • According to the report, Vivo has topped the competition in terms of volume.
  • Vivo's smartphone volume during the quarter was 18.3%, the highest in the industry, followed by OPPO with a 13.9% share.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) has released its recent report detailing the smartphone volume and market share in Q3 2025 for players in India. According to the report, Vivo has topped the competition in terms of volume. Vivo's smartphone volume during the quarter was 18.3%, the highest in the industry, followed by OPPO with a 13.9% share. The top two were followed by Samsung, Apple, Realme, and Xiaomi with 12.6% share, 10.4% share, 9.8% share, and 9.2% share.




In the premium and ultra-premium segment, Apple regained the top spot which was earlier held by Samsung. Apple's iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 17 helped boost the share for the company. In terms of growth, the super-premium segment posted the highest growth of 52.9% YoY with the share rising from 6% to 8% in Q2 2025, as per IDC.

For Samsung, smartphones such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold7 performed really well. For Apple, the iPhone supplies grew 25.6% driven by sustained demand across new and existing models.

For companies such as OnePlus, this wasn't a good quarter. OnePlus's volume in the smartphone market plummeted by 30.5% while Motorola recorded the highest growth rate of 52.4% compared to the competitors. Motorola's offline push is helping the company gain better market share in India. OnePlus is majorly online first, but now is also being sold offline as well. The green line issue that the company's phones suffered in the past have scared the consumers to a certain extent. But that should change in the coming quarters.

The demand for premium and super premium phones is growing in India. With more things shifting online, people are spending more of their time in the devices. Thus, it is likely that the growth will continue for the premium and super premium phones.

