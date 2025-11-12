OnePlus 15 Price Leaked via Reliance Digital Ahead of Launch

OnePlus is just a day away from launching the OnePlus 15 for the Indian market. The OnePlus 15 will come with a premium price tag, something we all know. However, now its price has been leaked by none other than one of the largest retailer Reliance Digital. The platform listed the phone's 12GB+256GB variant and even showed its price. This was spotted by Beebom first.









OnePlus 15 Leaked Price in India

The price of the OnePlus 15 was leaked to be Rs 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB. This is a steep price, but that is how much value the phone is likely going to pack for the users. Many specifications about the OnePlus 15 have already been confirmed. The device will mostly keep the same specifications as it was launched with in China. It will be the first phone in the market to run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box. Also, it will be the first model in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

We will also be reviewing the device in the future, so stay tuned for that. For now, let's gear up for the launch of the OnePlus 15 which is just a day from here. OnePlus 15 should be the best phone OnePlus has every made, especially with the super smooth OxygenOS 16 and the 165Hz display on the device.