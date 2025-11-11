Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Customers in select countries can only purchase this for now. Apple has launched the product in Greater China, France, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, the US, and the UK. It will be available in select Apple stores for now.

Highlights

  • Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, has launched a new product for the iPhones.
  • It is called iPhone Pocket, and it is priced at $149.95 USD (or Rs 13,300 approximately) for the short-strap, and the long-strap design at $229.95 USD (approximately Rs 20,300).
  • This is a new product related to iPhone and is meant to keep the iPhones safe.

Follow Us

apple launches iphone pocket for rs 13000

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, has launched a new product for the iPhones. It is called iPhone Pocket, and it is priced at $149.95 USD (or Rs 13,300 approximately) for the short-strap, and the long-strap design at $229.95 USD (approximately Rs 20,300). This is a new product related to iPhone and is meant to keep the iPhones safe. It is not only about keeping the iPhone safe, but also carrying it with ease and style.




Read More - OxygenOS 16 Rolling out for OnePlus 13

Customers in select countries can only purchase this for now. Apple has launched the product in Greater China, France, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, the US, and the UK. It will be available in select Apple stores for now:

- Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong
- Apple Ginza, Tokyo
- Apple Jing’an, Shanghai
- Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris
- Apple Myeongdong, Seoul
- Apple Orchard Road, Singapore
- Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan
- Apple Regent Street, London
- Apple SoHo, New York City
- Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

Read More - iQOO 15 to Get 5 Years of Android OS Updates

It is available in multiple colour options. Apple, in a release said, "iPhone Pocket features a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE. Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user’s everyday items. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel and Jio have huge number of difference in sites in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Vi was in middle. I don't…

Vodafone Idea Posts Net Loss of Rs 5525 Crore

TheAndroidFreak :

Why you need 10000 sites in Delhi? I don't understand.

BSNL Invites Bidders to Deploy 10,000 4G Sites in Delhi

lbp :

I thought VI net profit will increase to atleast -4000 crore by 5g launch ,now Airtel will launch 5G SA…

Vodafone Idea Posts Net Loss of Rs 5525 Crore

Kunal :

Off topic - Jio has rolled out network in Himachal Pradesh highest peak ( Shinkula tunnel) near ladakh- Himachal border…

India Adds Over 4,100 New 5G BTS in October 2025

Kunal :

Vi not improving infra in Top priority circle like Gujarat. Airtel is building huge number of sites in rural areas…

Vodafone Idea Posts Net Loss of Rs 5525 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments