Apple Launches iPhone Pocket for Rs 13,000

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, has launched a new product for the iPhones. It is called iPhone Pocket, and it is priced at $149.95 USD (or Rs 13,300 approximately) for the short-strap, and the long-strap design at $229.95 USD (approximately Rs 20,300). This is a new product related to iPhone and is meant to keep the iPhones safe. It is not only about keeping the iPhone safe, but also carrying it with ease and style.









Customers in select countries can only purchase this for now. Apple has launched the product in Greater China, France, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, the US, and the UK. It will be available in select Apple stores for now:

- Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

- Apple Ginza, Tokyo

- Apple Jing’an, Shanghai

- Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

- Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

- Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

- Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

- Apple Regent Street, London

- Apple SoHo, New York City

- Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

It is available in multiple colour options. Apple, in a release said, "iPhone Pocket features a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE. Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user’s everyday items. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display."