iQOO 15 to Get 5 Years of Android OS Updates

iQOO 15 will get up to 5 years of Android OS updates. This is what rumours circulating online are saying. The phone is set to launch on November 26, 2025, running on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. According to a report from SmartPrix, the iQOO 15 will get 5 years of Android update and seven years of security updates. This will make the device valuable for long term. It will be the brand's first phone to run on OriginOS 6 right out of the box.









The iQOO 15 will be the successor to iQOO 13 and is going to come with major upgrades over the predecessor. One of those upgrades is the chipset, which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The phonne will be paired with the LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. There will be a dedicated Q3 gaming chip as well on the phone. It will be sold in Alpha (Black) and Legend (White) colourways.

The phone will come with a 2K panel and support for 144Hz refresh rate. There's going to be an 8000 square mm single-layer chamber for thermal management. The phone's camera system will feature a triple-50MP setup at the rear. It will be interesting to see the price range of the device as it launches on November 26, 2025.