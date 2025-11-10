Reliance Jio offers six affordable prepaid plans aimed at strengthening its presence in India’s mass market segment. The plans, which start at Rs 189, are designed to serve diverse user categories from those who rely primarily on voice calls to subscribers seeking balanced data and digital benefits. Beyond connectivity, Jio is positioning these offerings as part of a larger ecosystem by including access to JioTV, JioAICloud, and, on select packs, Google Gemini Pro, reflecting the company’s broader push to integrate artificial intelligence and cloud-based services into mainstream mobile usage.

Jio Affordable Packs

Jio Rs 189 Plan 28 Days Validity

The Rs 189 plan is one of Jio’s most basic offerings under the affordable category. It provides unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, and 2GB of data, valid for 28 days. Once the high-speed data limit is exhausted, speeds drop to 64 Kbps. Users also get access to JioTV and JioAICloud for entertainment and storage. The effective daily cost of this plan works out to around Rs 6.75 per day.

Jio Rs 799 Plan 84 Days Validity

For users looking for a longer validity with consistent data, Jio offers the Rs 799 plan with 84 days validity. It includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB data per day (a total of 126GB). After reaching the daily data limit, speeds are throttled to 64 Kbps. Categorised as an affordable pack on Jio’s digital platforms, it also bundles JioTV and JioAICloud access.

Jio Freedom Plan

Jio Rs 355 Plan 30 Days Validity

The Rs 355 Freedom Plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 25GB of data valid for 30 days. Beyond its core benefits, this plan comes under Jio’s Special Offer program, providing additional digital perks such as:

JioHome 2-month free trial for new users

JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 3 months

Free 50GB JioAICloud storage

Google Gemini Offer: Early access for users aged 18 to 25 years. Free 18-month Google Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs 35,100

However, Jio clarifies that to continue enjoying Gemini Pro benefits, users must remain on an unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or above throughout the offer period.

Jio Voice Only Plans

For users focused purely on calling, Jio offers two voice-centric plans that provide long validity and SMS support without daily data limits.

Jio Rs 448 Plan 84 Days Validity

Jio Rs 448 Plan (84 Days Validity): Unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS, access to JioTV and JioAICloud. The effective daily cost is around Rs 5.33.

Jio Rs 1748 Plan 336 Days Validity

Jio Rs 1,748 Plan (336 Days Validity): Long-term calling pack offering unlimited voice and 3,600 SMS. Includes JioTV and JioAICloud. The daily cost is about Rs 5.20 — making it one of Jio’s most value-centric plans for users looking for long-term plans.

Jio BSNL ICR Plans

In partnership with BSNL, Jio has also rolled out Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) packs in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. These allow Reliance Jio users to latch onto BSNL’s network in areas where Jio coverage is limited. This collaboration strengthens rural connectivity and supports Jio’s vision of extending reliable mobile access to underserved regions. You can read more about these plans in the linked article.

Other Low End Plans

Jio Rs 198 Plan 14 Days Validity

This affordable short-term plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day (totaling 28GB), valid for 14 days. After the daily limit, data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan includes JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions and offers unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Through these six affordable plans, Jio aims to balance value, validity, and digital integration. While low-cost users get calling and data flexibility, premium benefits such as JioAICloud storage and Google Gemini Pro access show how Jio is blending affordability with the AI-driven future of mobile connectivity.