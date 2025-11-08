

Reliance Jio has launched two new Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) recharge plans for its customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MP & CG), in partnership with state-run operator BSNL. We believe, these plans are designed to offer network connectivity for Jio users by allowing them to access BSNL’s network in those rural or remote areas where Jio coverage is limited. "BSNL ICR service is available on select prepaid recharges offered by Jio. This allows customers to use voice, data, and SMS services by connecting to the BSNL network within the same geographical circle, at select locations," Jio said.

Jio ICR Plans with BSNL

The new plans are priced at Rs 196 and Rs 396, both offering a validity of 28 days. The Rs 196 plan includes 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes of voice calls, and 1,000 SMS. The higher Rs 396 plan provides 10GB of data, along with the same 1,000 minutes of voice and 1,000 SMS benefits.

According to Jio, these plans are intended exclusively for usage on the BSNL ICR network. Usage on the Jio network or any other network (such as Airtel or Vi) is not permitted under these recharge plans. Only customers with an active ICR Pack can use BSNL networks.

ICR Plan Activation and Coverage Details

According to the terms and conditions, these ICR recharges will function only after the device latches onto the BSNL network. The plans are currently applicable to Jio subscribers in the MP and CG circle, aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity in regions with limited Jio network availability.

Jio has stated that ICR plans will remain in a queued status after recharge. "These plans will be automatically activated upon the first usage of any voice, SMS, or data service. Once activated, the plan will remain valid for its defined validity period," the company said.

Jio’s Push for Rural Connectivity

The introduction of these ICR plans underscores Jio’s strategy to strengthen rural and semi-urban coverage by leveraging BSNL’s infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted services for its users. Further information is not available at this time. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Airtel Expands Rural Coverage Under DBN

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel recently announced that it has deployed government-funded 4G towers under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) — formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) — in partnership with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). These deployments span rural and remote areas across multiple states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.