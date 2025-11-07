Airtel and DoT Expand 4G Connectivity Across Rural India Under Digital Bharat Nidhi Initiative



Bharti Airtel, in partnership with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has deployed government-funded 4G towers under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) (formerly USOF - Universal Service Obligation Fund) across multiple states as part of the Indian Government's vision for a developed and inclusive India. Airtel highlighted that it has deployed USOF sites in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.

Also Read: Singtel Offloads About SGD 1.5 Billion Stake in Bharti Airtel









USOF Sites in Arunachal Pradesh

“Arunachal’s beauty once came with isolation. Families, students, and businesses were cut off from the rest of the world. Today, as part of the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed and inclusive India, government-funded 4G towers under USOF are changing that. With DoT India, Arunachal’s villages are now connected to education, healthcare, jobs, and global opportunities,” AirtelIndia shared on X.

Site IDs: UNA709, UNA554, UAP549 - Arunachal

USOF Sites in Meghalaya

“In Meghalaya, hills once kept villages cut off from basic healthcare. Today, with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, and through the government’s USOF programme, 4G connectivity ensures life-saving medicines can reach every corner. With support from DoT India, drones and digital networks are bridging the digital divide, making healthcare accessible and bringing unlimited possibilities closer,” Airtel said.

"With support from Airtel and DOT, today, life-saving medicines reach people right at their doorstep. Bridging the digital divide and bringing city-level facilities to villages," the video explains.

Site IDs: UML451, UMG057 - Meghalaya

USOF Sites in Rajasthan

"Rajasthan’s farmers and shopkeepers once struggled to reach bigger markets. Distance meant missed opportunities. With the dedication of 100,000 indigenous 4G towers and 18,610 DBN towers, guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, connectivity now links villages to cities. Farmers access real-time crop prices, traders connect with customers, and local businesses thrive. DoT India is ensuring no one is left behind in India’s growth story," the telco said.

Site IDs: USOD01 - Gulawali, USOS15 - Jamboori, USOS05 - Meen

USOF Sites in Maharashtra

"Maharashtra is India’s powerhouse of farming and trade. But many villages once struggled to connect with bigger city markets. With 100,000 new 4G towers dedicated to the nation, and 18,610 DBN towers linking 26,000 villages, that is changing. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, the Department of Telecom ensure farmers, traders, and youth now connect seamlessly with Mumbai, Nagpur, and beyond. Connectivity is strengthening agriculture, trade, and opportunity across Maharashtra," Airtel said.

Maharashtra has always been the heart of both agriculture and trade. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, government-funded USOF connectivity is ensuring that farmers and traders are no longer left behind. With Airtel and the Department of Telecommunications, rural producers can now link directly with larger city markets, access credit and payments, and grow their businesses with confidence."

"From the smallest village to the biggest city, Maharashtra is more connected than ever — creating unlimited possibilities for farmers, traders, and youth alike," Airtel video explains.

USOF Sites in Andhra Pradesh

"Andhra Pradesh’s strength lies in both its farms and its cities. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of an inclusive India, government-funded USOF sites are bridging the gap between rural and urban communities.

Farmers can now access markets and knowledge that were once out of reach, while businesses in growing towns thrive on reliable connectivity.

Agriculture and urbanization are no longer separate stories — they are part of one connected journey, unlocking unlimited possibilities for the people of Andhra Pradesh," Airtel shared in its video highlighting the deployed Sites.

Site IDs: USOF68 - Chintapalli, USO111, USO104 - Kakuru, USOF10,

USOF Sites in Bihar

"In Bihar, making a call once spent climbing hills and missing out on urgent news. Families often faced emergencies without help.

Today, guided by the Prime Minister's vision, the government's USOF program with Department of Telecom, in partnership with Airtel is changing that.

Reliable connectivity now reaches the remotest villages, calls from hospitals, schools, and workplaces, arrive instantly. Families stay in touch and local businesses grow," Airtel highlighted in the video, sharing stories of users experiencing Airtel’s network.

Site IDs: BUBWL-01, BUBDP-01, JUDOD-01, JUBCD-01

Also Read: Government Launches Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, NBM 2.0, and ICR at DBN 4G Sites

DBN 4G Sites

The telecom towers funded by Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), previously known as USOF, in rural and remote areas serve subscribers to bridge the digital divide.

In January 2025, the government launched Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) at DBN 4G sites. Through the newly introduced ICR facility at DBN-funded 4G sites, collaboration between BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance Jio will enable shared infrastructure across around 27,836 sites, offering 4G connectivity to 35,400 villages. The initiative optimizes costs while ensuring robust coverage in remote areas, according to the Communications Ministry.