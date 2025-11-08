jio entry level home plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has an entry-level home plan of Rs 399. This has been the entry-level home broadband plan by the company for years. The Rs 399 plan is quite cheap and while it doesn't offer much in terms of extra benefits, you still get plenty of value for the price. The only downside that user could feel about this plan is that it doesn't offer as much high-speed. However, if 30 Mbps is more than enough for you, then this plan is decent. Let's take a look at the benefits.









Reliance Jio Rs 399 Home Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 home broadband plan comes with 30 Mbps of speed. The final bill will also include GST. This plan is also available in six and 12 months configuration. There's also free voice calling included in the plan. However, that free voice calling will be via a landline connection. This landline connection instrument will need to be purchased separately by the user.

The fair usage policy (FUP) data bundled with the plan is 3.3TB. Note that the Rs 399 plan is not offered to the AirFiber users. It will only be offered to the users who have fiber in their area. Then there are more variants of this plan available for the users. There's the Rs 599 plan and then also the Rs 888 plan. Both offer 30 Mbps speed to the users, but the add-on benefits with the plan are different.

What's cool about the Rs 888 plan is that it also bundles Netflix (Basic) to the users. Then there's also YouTube Premium bundled with the plan. Users can also get 800+ live TV channels access with the plans. This plan can be purchased from the website or the mobile app of the telco directly.