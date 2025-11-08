Jio Achieves 30 Percent Cost Reduction, 15 Percent Revenue Growth Through ODA Implementation



Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), India’s largest telecom company, has significantly transformed its operations, network management, and customer experience through the strategic adoption of TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and more than 50 Open APIs. The initiative has transformed operations, network management, and customer experiences to increase network reliability, reduce operational costs, and grow subscriber numbers and ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), according to a case study published by TM Forum on September 17, 2025.

Tangible Business Gains

By implementing ODA within a cloud-native infrastructure, JPL achieved a 30 percent reduction in operational expenses and a 15 percent decrease in implementation costs. The company also reduced the number of network operations center (NOC) operators by 65 percent and cut network issue response times by 30 percent, while improving customer satisfaction scores by 25 percent. Overall revenues rose 15 percent, supported by higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and rapid subscriber growth.

"1.5 million customers onboarded daily at peak and expansion of subscriber capacity across 7,764 cities," the study highlighted.

APIs Enable Real-Time Intelligence and Personalization

The integration of TM Forum’s APIs—such as Agreement Management (TMF651), AI Management (TMF915), Account Management (TMF666), and Alarm Management (TMF642)—has enabled real-time service personalization, predictive customer support, and proactive network monitoring.

These advancements have also accelerated Jio’s shift toward autonomous networks, which adapt in real time to improve performance and reliability. The automation of network operations has allowed teams to focus on strategic innovation rather than manual intervention, fostering a more agile and collaborative environment.

According to the study, "Measurable business gains include the activation by Jio of 1.5 million customers daily as a result of automating customer onboarding workflows, and a 25 percent reduction in churn rates thanks to CRM process automation."

TIM Forum noted that "Since its launch in 2016, Jio has become India’s largest telco, building its success on making high-quality digital services affordable across the country." As of June 2025, the company’s subscriber base had risen to nearly 497 million, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), while ARPU increased to Rs 206.2 (USD 2.42).

TM Forum added that in 2023, for example, Jio built and launched one of the world’s largest 5G Standalone (SA) networks and is currently developing large-scale AI infrastructure and services.

“AI is our new UI. And APIs are our new KPIs,” according to Anish Shah, President, Chief Operating Officer, Jio, speaking at TM Forum’s DTW Ignite in June. “We are trying to ensure that we are not just bringing AI as it is, but we are actually re-architecting our entire real-time decision systems,” he added.

“We are doing it in … our HR systems, in our finance systems, in our IT systems,” explained Shah. “And then, of course, we are doing it for the network. We’re doing it for business operations, and then customer service as well. So, it is being plugged into each and every function.”

"Jio is committed to driving innovation, standardization, and scalability through its platforms, now serving over 500 million customers, with more than 220 million connected to the Jio True5G network,” according to Sudhir Kumar Mittal, Executive Vice President and Director of Architecture at Jio Platforms Ltd.

Mittal added, “Leveraging advanced AI technologies and the comprehensive implementation of TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture across our platforms have been key to enhancing network reliability, reducing operational costs, and fostering growth in ARPU and subscriber base."

TM Forum’s 2025 Excellence Award

Jio’s wide-ranging adoption of ODA principles and Open APIs earned it TM Forum’s 2025 Excellence Award for ODA implementation.

JPL identified four overarching challenges it sought to address with ODA and made extensive use of ODA—particularly Open APIs within a cloud-native infrastructure—to tackle them:

Operational complexity : A lack of interoperability between systems, notably Jio Total Charge, Jio SE Marketplace, and CRM Lite, meant teams had to intervene manually, which created inefficiencies.

: A lack of interoperability between systems, notably Jio Total Charge, Jio SE Marketplace, and CRM Lite, meant teams had to intervene manually, which created inefficiencies. Customer experience : Customers expect increasingly personalized and proactive services, which called for a rethink of how JPL delivers customer experience.

: Customers expect increasingly personalized and proactive services, which called for a rethink of how JPL delivers customer experience. Network reliability and scalability : An expanding 5G/6G infrastructure required robust network monitoring and swift issue resolution, and increasingly autonomous network capabilities.

: An expanding 5G/6G infrastructure required robust network monitoring and swift issue resolution, and increasingly autonomous network capabilities. Cost optimization: Rising operational and implementation costs posed a barrier to scaling services profitably.

Automation has played a central role in this transformation. JPL’s shift to greater automation, less complexity and customer innovation involved integrating over 52 Open APIs across its ecosystem.

The integration of TM Forum Open APIs into a cloud-native infrastructure gave Jio the scalability and efficiency it needed to automate the deployment of its 5G core across more than 110 data centers and 100 edge sites, the study said.