Tata Play Binge Now Includes Apple Music

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The promo code can be redeemed by the subscribers which will then give users free access to Apple Music. Once the trial period ends, then users will have to pay Rs 119 per month for the platform.

  Tata Play, India's one of the largest content aggregator, now will offer Apple Music access to its users.
  This will be offered to not only just Tata Play Binge, but also Tata Play Fiber and Tata Play Mobile app users.
  Tata Play's DTH (Direct-to-Home) service users will also get Apple Music access.

Tata Play, India's one of the largest content aggregator, now will offer Apple Music access to its users. This will be offered to not only just Tata Play Binge, but also Tata Play Fiber and Tata Play Mobile app users. Tata Play's DTH (Direct-to-Home) service users will also get Apple Music access. Apple Music's four months complimentary subscription will be offered to the users. Meanwhile, the qualifying returning users who are eligible will get a three-month free trial.




The promo code can be redeemed by the subscribers which will then give users free access to Apple Music. Once the trial period ends, then users will have to pay Rs 119 per month for the platform.

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, "At Tata Play, we’re constantly innovating to enrich our subscribers’ entertainment experience. This promotional offer is a testament to our commitment to delivering more value and convenience, giving our customers easy access to over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and live radio through Apple Music — now accessible via Tata Play platforms."

Tata Play Binge subscription can be purchased separately without the need of a DTH connection.

