Singtel Offloads About SGD 1.5 Billion Stake in Bharti Airtel

With this transaction, Singtel's active capital management programme has generated SGD 5.6 billion, more than half of our new mid-term asset recycling target of SGD 9 billion.

Highlights

  • Singtel sells 0.8 percent stake in Bharti Airtel, raising SGD 1.5 billion.
  • Sale strengthens balance sheet and supports dividend growth.
  • Singtel retains a 27.5 percent stake in Airtel, valued at SGD 51 billion.

Bharti Airtel: Singtel Offloads About 0.8 Percent Stake Worth Rs 10,300 Crore
Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) announced today that it has sold approximately 0.8 percent of its direct stake in regional associate Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel), raising around SGD 1.5 billion through a private placement to institutional investors. The transaction reflects strong demand and market confidence in Airtel's prospects. "The resultant gain from the sale is estimated to be SGD 1.1 billion," Singtel announced on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Strategic Portfolio Optimisation

Group Chief Financial Officer Arthur Lang said the transaction is part of Singtel's ongoing efforts to optimise its portfolio and unlock value through disciplined capital management. "Singtel has been working closely with Bharti Enterprises to gradually equalise our effective stake in Airtel over time. These transactions allow us to unlock value when appropriate, yet continue to retain a significant stake in Airtel and remain invested in India's burgeoning digital economy," he said.

Lang added that with this latest divestment, Singtel’s active capital management programme has generated SGD 5.6 billion, more than half of its new mid-term asset recycling target of SGD 9 billion. "This gives us the financial flexibility to strengthen our balance sheet, fund growth opportunities in digital infrastructure and digital services while ensuring that we can continue to grow dividends on a sustainable basis."

Progress on Asset Recycling Target

In May 2025, Singtel had raised its asset recycling target from SGD 6 billion to SGD 9 billion after achieving more than half of the earlier goal within a year. The company said proceeds from such transactions will be used to fund growth initiatives and capital returns through its value realisation dividend and share buyback programme.

Following the sale, Singtel will hold a 27.5 percent stake in Airtel, valued at about SGD 51 billion.

