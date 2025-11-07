OnePlus 15 to Pack 7300mAh Battery in India

OnePlus 15, confirmed to come with a display with support for 165Hz refresh rate, will also pack a huge battery. The battery will be 7300mAh in size. The display will be an ultra-smooth 1.5K panel, with 165Hz refresh rate, and it will be an LTPO panel, of course, to improve power efficiency. OnePlus has said that there will be a new level of fluid motion on the display combined with retina-level clarity and detail. In titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans, users can enjoy ultra-smooth native 165fps support.









The display is 6.78-inch in size. It supports high-brightness mode (HBM) of 1800nits for clear visibility in sunlight. It also achieves an ultra-low minimum brightness of 1 nit by default for comfortable nighttime viewing. The display has achieved TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification.

OnePlus 15 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with support for touch-response rate of 3200Hz. The phone also comes with a standalone Wi-Fi chip for strong and stable connectivity. It will also come with OxygenOS 16 (based out of Android 16) out of the box. The OnePlus 15 also comes with a 360-degree Cryo-Velocity Cooling System integrates a 5,731mm square 3D vapor chamber for core heat dissipation.

The 7300mAh battery in the phone will come with support for 120W fast-charging as well. The phone will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The device will officially launch in India on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM.