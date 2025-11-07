OnePlus 15 to Pack 7300mAh Battery in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The display of the OnePlus 15 is 6.78-inch in size. It supports high-brightness mode (HBM) of 1800nits for clear visibility in sunlight. It also achieves an ultra-low minimum brightness of 1 nit by default for comfortable nighttime viewing.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15, confirmed to come with a display with support for 165Hz refresh rate, will also pack a huge battery.
  • The battery will be 7300mAh in size.
  • The display will be an ultra-smooth 1.5K panel, with 165Hz refresh rate, and it will be an LTPO panel, of course, to improve power efficiency.

Follow Us

oneplus 15 to pack 7300mah battery india

OnePlus 15, confirmed to come with a display with support for 165Hz refresh rate, will also pack a huge battery. The battery will be 7300mAh in size. The display will be an ultra-smooth 1.5K panel, with 165Hz refresh rate, and it will be an LTPO panel, of course, to improve power efficiency. OnePlus has said that there will be a new level of fluid motion on the display combined with retina-level clarity and detail. In titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans, users can enjoy ultra-smooth native 165fps support.




Read More - Tata Play Binge Now Includes Apple Music

The display is 6.78-inch in size. It supports high-brightness mode (HBM) of 1800nits for clear visibility in sunlight. It also achieves an ultra-low minimum brightness of 1 nit by default for comfortable nighttime viewing. The display has achieved TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification.

OnePlus 15 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with support for touch-response rate of 3200Hz. The phone also comes with a standalone Wi-Fi chip for strong and stable connectivity. It will also come with OxygenOS 16 (based out of Android 16) out of the box. The OnePlus 15 also comes with a 360-degree Cryo-Velocity Cooling System integrates a 5,731mm square 3D vapor chamber for core heat dissipation.

Read More - Starlink, Maharashtra Government Signs LoI

The 7300mAh battery in the phone will come with support for 120W fast-charging as well. The phone will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The device will officially launch in India on November 13, 2025, at 7 PM.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

If Vi quarterly result net profit don't improve without any fundrise they will slowly expand 5g, like they Expand VoLTE,

Vodafone Idea Plans to Extend 5G Coverage to More Cities,…

D1 Experts :

I’ve been a loyal Jio customer for years, but this repeated cycle of changing tariffs and discontinuing cheaper plans makes…

Is Jio Effect of Low Tariffs Going Away

Shibily Mohammed :

We already know that the tarrif will hike. We are Indians we will port to another provider as usual.

Is Jio Effect of Low Tariffs Going Away

TheAndroidFreak :

In urban areas, BPL+Aircel+Tata+RCom was really good. Vodafone was good in Mumbai and Idea was goon in Pune+Nashik+Aurangabad+Nagpur. There was…

Is Jio Effect of Low Tariffs Going Away

TheAndroidFreak :

On paper and in deployment, there is difference. Airtel has poor coverage in rural areas. Whether you agree or not,…

Airtel Begins Transition to 5G-Advanced, Dual-Mode Network Live in 13…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments