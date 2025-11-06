Starlink, Maharashtra Government Signs LoI

Reported by Tanuja K 0

To announce the partnership with the government, Starlink's Vice President Lauren Dreyer was present in Mumbai. Once the regulatory approvals and all the necessary licenses are in place, this partnership will come into action.

Highlights

  • Starlink's going to launch services soon in India.
  • The company has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Maharashtra government.
  • The development was shared by the Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis.

Follow Us

starlink maharashtra government signs loi

Starlink's going to launch services soon in India. The company has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Maharashtra government. The development was shared by the Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis. Starlink is in the process to get the regulatory approvals from the government of India. The company will join the likes of Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES in offering high-speed space broadband access to the citizens of India. The LoI was signed on Wednesday. This collaboration will bring connectivity in the parts of states which are till now dark (in connectivity) because of no fiber in the area.




Read More - Is Jio Effect of Low Tariffs Going Away

To announce the partnership with the government, Starlink's Vice President Lauren Dreyer was present in Mumbai. Once the regulatory approvals and all the necessary licenses are in place, this partnership will come into action. Starlink will solely focus on the B2B angle, but it will also put a major emphasis on the B2C market as well.

Read More - Airtel has Better ARPU, Jio Reports Better Net Profit

How will this pan out in India, especially given the price of Starlink connections in neighbouring nations is something time will tell us. For now, Starlink promises a brightner future for India, one that is more closely connected and brings the government's Digital India vision to life.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit Kumar :

Jio is still the king , will be with jio itself as i have seen true colours of Chortel ,…

Is Jio Effect of Low Tariffs Going Away

Kunal :

Airtel & all other telcos related has the right to get relief in AGR dues , if the same is…

Bharti Airtel to Seek Reassessment of AGR Dues with Government

Kunal :

I still remember paying monthly post paid bills in between 1200 to 2500 every month for calling only during 2006…

Is Jio Effect of Low Tariffs Going Away

lbp :

yes we will see what going to happen after march 2026,its up to the government

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Faraz :

Or like rumor of 2022, Adani buying stake Or of 2023, when it was expected of merger with BSNL as…

Tillman Global Holdings in Talks to Invest USD 4–6 Billion…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments