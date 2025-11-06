Starlink, Maharashtra Government Signs LoI

Starlink's going to launch services soon in India. The company has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Maharashtra government. The development was shared by the Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis. Starlink is in the process to get the regulatory approvals from the government of India. The company will join the likes of Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES in offering high-speed space broadband access to the citizens of India. The LoI was signed on Wednesday. This collaboration will bring connectivity in the parts of states which are till now dark (in connectivity) because of no fiber in the area.









To announce the partnership with the government, Starlink's Vice President Lauren Dreyer was present in Mumbai. Once the regulatory approvals and all the necessary licenses are in place, this partnership will come into action. Starlink will solely focus on the B2B angle, but it will also put a major emphasis on the B2C market as well.

How will this pan out in India, especially given the price of Starlink connections in neighbouring nations is something time will tell us. For now, Starlink promises a brightner future for India, one that is more closely connected and brings the government's Digital India vision to life.