Starlink will Launch Direct-to-Cell Satellites in 2027 in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

With the new technology from Starlink, users will be able to directly connect with the satellites via their phones for voice calling, SMS, and data services.

Starlink, a global satellite communications (satcom) services provider, owned and operated by Elon Musk led SpaceX is going to launch Direct-to-Cell satellites in 2027. The company had first announced the Direct to Cell services in 2024. Now the vice president for Starlink Engineering at SpaceX, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona said that the satellites for Direct to Cell will be launching in 2027. It will go up to the low-earth orbit (LEO) with the Starship.




Michael Nicolls, vice president for Starlink Engineering at SpaceX, said, "We'll begin launching in mid-2027 with Starship, we'll be able to deploy the constellation very quickly." Initially, this will invovle aorund 1,200 satellites.

"The goal of Starlink mobile, which will be enabled by the second-generation constellation, is to provide a terrestrial like connectivity when you're connected to the satellite system," Nicolls added. Starlink has more than 9000 satellites in the constellation and currently, that includes around 600 satellites with the direct to cell technology.

With the new technology, users will be able to directly connect with the satellites via their phones for voice calling, SMS, and data services.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

