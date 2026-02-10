Gujarat Signs LoI with Starlink for High-Speed Connectivity

Starlink has signed a LoI with the Gujarat government at a ceremony in Gandhinagar in the presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Sanghavi.

Starlink, a statellite-communications (satcom) service provider is looking to enter India. While there are many updates around the approvals for India, things look to be moving slowly. Starlink is already operating in more than a 100 countries, and now it is also expected to start offering commercial services in India. In a recent development, Starlink has signed a LoI (letter of intent) with the Gujarat government at a ceremony in Gandhinagar in the presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.




An official release said, "Under the pilot project of this LoI, it is planned to connect Common Service Centres (CSCs), e-Governance facilities, government schools, district disaster management control rooms, ports, and wildlife sanctuary regions. The project aims toward digital inclusion in tribal districts, including Aspirational Districts such as Narmada and Dahod.

Under this initiative, smart connectivity will be enabled in state schools for education, and healthcare and telemedicine services will be made easily and rapidly available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Moreover, joint training programs will be planned in the future for capacity building of various government agencies, departments, schools, and disaster response teams."

This is a great move from the Gujarat government, which will allow educational institutes, along with emergency care services.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

