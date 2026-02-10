D2M Rollout Nearby as Commitee of Secretaries Approve Broadcasting

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The telecom operators have been against the roll out of D2M since the start. It stands as a potential danger to the data business of the telcos. For the unaware, D2M broadcasting means that users don't need data to watch content.

Highlights

  • The D2M broadcasting could soon become a reality in India.
  • The government had asked a Commitee of Secretaries (CoS) to look into the proposal.
  • Now, according to online reports, this has been approved by the CoS last week. The first to share this development was Storyboard18.

Follow Us

d2m rollout nearby as commitee of secretaries

The Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting could soon become a reality in India. The government had asked a Commitee of Secretaries (CoS) to look into the proposal. Now, according to online reports, this has been approved by the CoS last week. The first to share this development was Storyboard18. The green-flag to the proposal came last week while also addressing the concerns raised by the industry stakeholders, particularly the telecom operators.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Expected for End of February 2026

The telecom operators have been against the roll out of D2M since the start. It stands as a potential danger to the data business of the telcos. For the unaware, D2M broadcasting means that users don't need data to watch content. Things such as even cricket matches can be streamed via D2M and if that is done without data, then the telcos lose out on a huge chunk.

A senior industry executive told Storyboard18, "The CoS has effectively given an in-principle clearance to D2M while asking for a structured resolution of inter-ministerial and industry concerns. This ensures that the policy momentum is not stalled, but due process is followed."

Read More - Gujarat Signs LoI with Starlink for High-Speed Connectivity

Prasar Bharti, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs (now part of Tejas Networks) is currently conducting technology trials for D2M in more than 19 cities of the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Potato People :

This cry baby will never stop crying. Equal treatment for what? Do Airtel provide any equity in lieu of stake…

Bharti Airtel Wants Equal Treatment: Gopal Vittal

Sujata :

Jio has 20 MHz in b3 in WB as well.

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Sujata :

Kharagpur, West Bengal.

How Did Airtel Do in the First Quarter with the…

Faraz :

Not in the closest. Tested yesterday outdoors

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Faraz :

Is Vi reducing 2G capacity with loss of customers ? Or are they maintaining same capacity as before ? How…

Vodafone Idea Needs an ARPU Boost without Losing Customers

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments