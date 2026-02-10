D2M Rollout Nearby as Commitee of Secretaries Approve Broadcasting

The Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting could soon become a reality in India. The government had asked a Commitee of Secretaries (CoS) to look into the proposal. Now, according to online reports, this has been approved by the CoS last week. The first to share this development was Storyboard18. The green-flag to the proposal came last week while also addressing the concerns raised by the industry stakeholders, particularly the telecom operators.









The telecom operators have been against the roll out of D2M since the start. It stands as a potential danger to the data business of the telcos. For the unaware, D2M broadcasting means that users don't need data to watch content. Things such as even cricket matches can be streamed via D2M and if that is done without data, then the telcos lose out on a huge chunk.

A senior industry executive told Storyboard18, "The CoS has effectively given an in-principle clearance to D2M while asking for a structured resolution of inter-ministerial and industry concerns. This ensures that the policy momentum is not stalled, but due process is followed."

Prasar Bharti, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs (now part of Tejas Networks) is currently conducting technology trials for D2M in more than 19 cities of the country.