Lava Bold N2 India Launch Expected Soon

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

A microsite for Lava Bold N2 is now live on Amazon. However, we don't know the exact launch date for the phone. It hasn't been announced yet by the brand.

Highlights

  • Lava Bold N2 is expected to launch soon in India.
  • The Bold N1 was launched in May 2025.
  • Then phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

Follow Us

lava bold n2 5g price in india

Lava Bold N2 is expected to launch soon in India. The Bold N1 was launched in May 2025. Then phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The device was powered by Unisoc 9863A chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Lava Bold N2 will be the successor to the Bold N1 and is expected to be more powerful than the previous version.




Read More - D2M Rollout Nearby as Commitee of Secretaries Approve Broadcasting

A microsite for Lava Bold N2 is now live on Amazon. However, we don't know the exact launch date for the phone. It hasn't been announced yet by the brand. The teaser does reveal the design of the device. We expect it to be yet another affordable device, and it could continue to feature a chipset from Unisoc.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Expected for End of February 2026

The device is confirmed to come in Black and Silver colourways. The device is expected to come with a 13MP primary camera on the back along with an LED flash. There will be a dual-camera on the device. The Bold N1 was launched for Rs 5,999. The Bold N2 is expected to come at the same price range.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

This is what we want, Airtel SA 5G n78 (but also any FDD band like n8 10 MHz or n3…

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Potato People :

This cry baby will never stop crying. Equal treatment for what? Do Airtel provide any equity in lieu of stake…

Bharti Airtel Wants Equal Treatment: Gopal Vittal

Sujata :

Jio has 20 MHz in b3 in WB as well.

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Sujata :

Kharagpur, West Bengal.

How Did Airtel Do in the First Quarter with the…

Faraz :

Not in the closest. Tested yesterday outdoors

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments