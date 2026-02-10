Lava Bold N2 India Launch Expected Soon

Lava Bold N2 is expected to launch soon in India. The Bold N1 was launched in May 2025. Then phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The device was powered by Unisoc 9863A chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Lava Bold N2 will be the successor to the Bold N1 and is expected to be more powerful than the previous version.









A microsite for Lava Bold N2 is now live on Amazon. However, we don't know the exact launch date for the phone. It hasn't been announced yet by the brand. The teaser does reveal the design of the device. We expect it to be yet another affordable device, and it could continue to feature a chipset from Unisoc.

The device is confirmed to come in Black and Silver colourways. The device is expected to come with a 13MP primary camera on the back along with an LED flash. There will be a dual-camera on the device. The Bold N1 was launched for Rs 5,999. The Bold N2 is expected to come at the same price range.