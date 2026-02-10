Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Expected for End of February 2026

Over the last few years, Samsung has launched the flagship Galaxy series phones in January. However, this time around, the launch has been delayed. Why did Samsung do this? We don't know.

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series is soon expected to launch globally.
  • While the brand has not yet announced the launch event everyone knows it in February.
  • The company has hinted that the launch will take place at the end of February 2026 through a brand campaign launched recently.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is soon expected to launch globally. While the brand has not yet announced the launch event, or its date yet, everyone knows it is somewhere in February. The company has hinted that the launch will take place at the end of February 2026 through a brand campaign launched recently. While the campaign we are talking about isn't for the Galaxy S26 series, and is for Galaxy S25 series, the campaign gives a hint for the launch time line of the Galaxy S26 series.




Over the last few years, Samsung has launched the flagship Galaxy series phones in January. However, this time around, the launch has been delayed. Why did Samsung do this? We don't know. What's particularly interesting is that some brands such as Vivo and OnePlus actually launched their flagship devices for 2026 in late 2025 only.

There are going to be three devices in the series - Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. The late February timeline was also suggested by tipster Evan Blass. We expect Samsung to roll out invites for the Galaxy S26 series in the near future.

