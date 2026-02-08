Reliance Jio Affordable 5G Recharge Plans in 2026

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has multiple affordable 5G recharge plans available for customers.
  • These plans are good for people who are looking for affordable services.
  • Jio has the best 5G coverage in the country.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has multiple affordable 5G recharge plans available for customers. These plans are good for people who are looking for affordable services. Jio has the best 5G coverage in the country. If you are travelling and want 5G on the go, then there's no other better option than Reliance Jio. The telco announced in 2024 that it would only offer 5G with plans that come with 2GB of daily data and more. Today, we will look at two affordable 5G plans from Jio which come are priced in a manner so that everyone can get a taste of the telco's 5G network.




Reliance Jio Affordable 5G Recharge Plans in 2026

Reliance Jio Rs 198 Prepaid Plan - Reliance Jio offers a Rs 198 prepaid plan for customers. Reliance Jio's Rs 198 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 14 days only. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The telco offers unlimited 5G data with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan - Reliance Jio's Rs 349 prepaid plan is yet another affordable 5G prepaid plan from the telco. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. With this plan as well, users will get data at 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. There's unlimited 5G data bundled with this plan as well.

The good thing about Jio's 5G is that users get truly unlimited data. The telecom operator won Opensignal's best 5G coverage award and has been consistently winning it for years. Even for 4G coverage, Jio is winning the best operator award for years.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

