Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will launch in India soon. The device will launch on February 13, 2026 in India. It is almost a week away, and the launch will take place at 12 PM. This phone will be the successor to the Tecno Pova Curve 5G. It was introduced for India in May 2025. The launch of the phone will be exciting, especially due to its design. It has a unique design and will definitely standout in the market. The phone will be available in three different colours.









The launch of Tecno Pova Curve 5G as mentioned will take place on February 13, 12 PM IST. The company has teased the design of the device in a social media post on X. It has a triangular and an asymmetrical camera island, and that looks quite cool. The phone will be avaiable iin Black, Silver, and Vilotet colour finishes.

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, and could ship with up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 16 out of the box. The upcoming phone could pack a 7750mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G launch is super close, so we expect the brand to tease more details about the phone in the coming days.