Jio is the Best Telecom Network in India: Opensignal

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has been awarded the best network award by Opensignal. Most of the network experience awards were won by Reliance Jio. Opensignal, a network intelligence and research firm surveyed the performance of the Indian telcos between October 1, 2025 to December 29, 2025. Opensignal has 16 different categories in which it measures the performance the telcos. Out of these 16, Jio was the leader in 9 of the categories. Airtel won in five categories while Vodafone Idea won in three categories. Vodafone Idea was ahead in the 5G experience when compared to Airtel and Jio. Read more about that through the link below.









Reliance Jio was the winner in the following categories - Video Experience (joint winner with Airtel), Download Speed Experience, 5G Download Speed, Coverage Experience, 5G Coverage Experience, Time on Network, 5G Availability, Consistent Quality, and Reliability Experience.

Airtel was the winner in the following categories - Video Experience (joint winner with Jio), Gaming Experience, Voice App Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and 5G Upload Speed.

Vodafone Idea was the winner in the following categories - 5G Video Experience, 5G Games Experience, and 5G Voice App Experience. Reliance Jio has always been ahead of the competition when it comes to coverage experience, whether is 4G or 5G. Airtel is also trying to catch up with the competition in the coverage segment. Airtel has invested thousands of crores over the last two years to expand 4G coverage in rural areas of India, especially Gujarat.

As for Vodafone Idea, the telco is still trying to raise funds for speeding up the capex (capital expenditure) spends over the coming quarters so that it can compete with Airtel and Jio head-on. We will have to wait and see how successful Vodafone Idea is in raising funds given that the government has given the telco a huge relief in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues payments.