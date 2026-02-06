How Did Airtel Do in the First Quarter with the New CEO

Bharti Airtel, the third-largest telecom operator in India, has reported a net profit of Rs 6,920 crore in Q3 FY26. For the same period, Airtel's competitor, Reliance Jio reported a net profit of Rs 7,629 crore. Airtel's total revenues, which also includes the revenues from Africa business, was reported at Rs 53,892 crore in Q3 FY26. This was up 19.6% YoY (year-on-year) and that's a 3.5% increased QoQ (quarter-on-quarter). Homes business continued to grow for the telco during the quarter. What's cool is that the telco was under a new leadership this quarter. Airtel's new CEO Shashwat Sharma took over from January 1, 2026. While Gopal Vittal is still very much a part of Bharti Airtel as the Executive Vice Chairman of the telco, this is Shashwat's time now to steer the telco in the right direction. Here are all the key highlights of the telco's performance in Q3 FY26.









Bharti Airtel Q3 FY26 Key Performance Highlights

Airtel key performance highlights are mentioned below for Q3 FY26:

Net Profit - Rs 6,920 crore

Mobile ARPU - Rs 259

Homes Business Net Customer Addition - 1.15 million

India Customer Base - 466 million

Capex for the Quarter - Rs 9,249 Crore (India specific)

Postpaid Mobile Net Adds - 0.62 million

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Airtel, said, "Q3’26 marked another strong quarter, with consolidated revenue of Rs 53,982 crore, a growth of 3.5% sequentially, underpinning our strategy of a diversified and resilient portfolio. India revenue including passive infrastructure services increased by 1.4% sequentially. Africa delivered yet another quarter of exceptional performance with constant currency revenue growth of 5.8%.One of the reasons for our stepped up performance in Africa is the deployment of our home grown digital stack that has sharpened our go to marke excellence, the secret sauce of Airtel.

India mobile recorded sequential growth of 1.9%, driven by our focus on winning with quality customers and a consistently improving portfolio mix. We added 4.4 million customers with an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 259.

The Homes business maintained strong growth momentum, crossing a quarterly revenue run-rate of Rs 2,000 crore. We added 1.2 million customers, our highest ever quarterly additions.

Our IPTV offering continues to see acceleration in net additions, strengthening our convergence strategy. Airtel Business recorded a revenue growth of 1.5% sequentially. Our digital services portfolio is seeing solid growth momentum supported by Airtel Cloud, Cybersecurity, Financial services, and IoT.

Our balance sheet strength, reinforced by strong cash generation and sustained deleveraging, positions us well to invest in new growth opportunities."