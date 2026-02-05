Vodafone Idea Bags Maximum 5G Experience Awards in India: Opensignal

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

So there are a total of five 5G experience awards - 1) 5G Video Experience, 2) 5G Games Experience, 3) 5G Voice App Experience, 4) 5G Download Speed, and 5) 5G Upload Speed. 

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • It hasn't even been a year since Vodafone Idea (Vi) started offering commercial 5G services in India.
  • However, in that short-time, the telco has managed to bag most of the 5G experience awards in the country from Opensignal.
  • The latest Opensignal report for India was released on February 5, 2026, and the survey period for the report was October 1 to December 29, 2025.

Follow Us

vodafone idea bags maximum 5g experience awards

It hasn't even been a year since Vodafone Idea (Vi) started offering commercial 5G services in India. However, in that short-time, the telco has managed to bag most of the 5G experience awards in the country from Opensignal. The latest Opensignal report for India was released on February 5, 2026, and the survey period for the report was October 1 to December 29, 2025. As per the report, Vodafone Idea bagged the maximum 5G experience awards amongst the telcos.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Prepaid Plan Launched with OTT Benefit

So there are a total of five 5G experience awards - 1) 5G Video Experience, 2) 5G Games Experience, 3) 5G Voice App Experience, 4) 5G Download Speed, and 5) 5G Upload Speed.

Out of these five, three were won by Vodafone Idea (Vi), while one by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel each. Jio won the 5G Download Speed experience, while Airtel won the 5G Upload Speed. Vodafone Idea won the other three awards including 5G Video Experience, 5G Games Experience, and 5G Voice App Experience.

Read More - JioHome Plan Which Offers Netflix and 300 Mbps Speed

Note that when it comes to coverage, Vodafone Idea is behind the other telcos. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the two telcos with the maximum 5G coverage. This is an encouraging sign for Vodafone Idea investors and the telco is only going to ramp up rollout of 5G in other circles and cities. Vodafone Idea is raising more funds as you read this to boost capex (capital expenditure). This will not just go to towards the rollout of 5G, but it will also go towards 4G.

At the end of 2025, India had about 400 million+ 5G users. Ericsson estimates that India will have approximately 1 billion 5G users by 2031. By then, more 5G devices would be in the market, and the telcos would also reach deeper corners with the high-speed network.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

I don't see this plan. Kolkata circle 2249 rs recharged on my sim.

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Potato People :

What history suggest us is Airtel never goes down even when they keep charging premium. Somehow the show off people…

Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Revises Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Pricing…

Faraz :

Airtel Vi might be seeing opportunity to gain customers on 4G network to offer such plans, but Jio's plan is…

Airtel Introduces Unlimited 4G Plans

Faraz :

Seems like they are trying to kill themselves. 1st of all they never offered cheaper 3G even after Jio's arrival.…

Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Revises Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Pricing…

Mahmood Junaid :

It doesnt end there… Airtel has also increased international roaming activation charge from 98rs to 118rs for 28 days… Airtel…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Raises Prepaid Global Pack Price from…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments