Vodafone Idea Bags Maximum 5G Experience Awards in India: Opensignal

It hasn't even been a year since Vodafone Idea (Vi) started offering commercial 5G services in India. However, in that short-time, the telco has managed to bag most of the 5G experience awards in the country from Opensignal. The latest Opensignal report for India was released on February 5, 2026, and the survey period for the report was October 1 to December 29, 2025. As per the report, Vodafone Idea bagged the maximum 5G experience awards amongst the telcos.









So there are a total of five 5G experience awards - 1) 5G Video Experience, 2) 5G Games Experience, 3) 5G Voice App Experience, 4) 5G Download Speed, and 5) 5G Upload Speed.

Out of these five, three were won by Vodafone Idea (Vi), while one by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel each. Jio won the 5G Download Speed experience, while Airtel won the 5G Upload Speed. Vodafone Idea won the other three awards including 5G Video Experience, 5G Games Experience, and 5G Voice App Experience.

Note that when it comes to coverage, Vodafone Idea is behind the other telcos. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the two telcos with the maximum 5G coverage. This is an encouraging sign for Vodafone Idea investors and the telco is only going to ramp up rollout of 5G in other circles and cities. Vodafone Idea is raising more funds as you read this to boost capex (capital expenditure). This will not just go to towards the rollout of 5G, but it will also go towards 4G.

At the end of 2025, India had about 400 million+ 5G users. Ericsson estimates that India will have approximately 1 billion 5G users by 2031. By then, more 5G devices would be in the market, and the telcos would also reach deeper corners with the high-speed network.