Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Prepaid Plan Launched with OTT Benefit

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

vodafone idea rs 44 prepaid plan launched

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telco in the country, has launched a new Rs 44 prepaid plan. This is a data voucher, and one that comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefit. This is one of the cheapest data vouchers in the country which now also bundles OTT benefit. What does this data pack offer to the customers? Let's find out.




Read More - BSNL Proposed to Get Rs 28,473 Crore in New Budget

Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Prepaid Data Voucher Benefits Detailed

Vodafone Idea's Rs 44 prepaid plan comes with 1 day of validity. It seems expensive. But after hearing the entire benefits, you will reconsider whether it is expensive or not. The Rs 44 plan from Vi comes with 1GB of data, and offers customers free access to JioHotstar Mobile for one month. The OTT platform some of the best shows in India and globally. It doesn't bundle any service validity for the users. There are no outgoing SMSes.

The plan data benefits expire at 11:59 PM midnight. The JioHotstar benefit will remain there for a month, however. With JioHotstar, you will be able to see the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026. The platform also hosts new shows such as The 50, which started on February 1, 2026, and will also stream many live events apart from the cricket world cup.

Read More - Airtel Perplexity Pro Offer Now Removed

Vodafone Idea Rs 44 prepaid data voucher comes with enogh value for the consumers. However, it is not present everywhere right now. It shows available for consumers in Gujarat at the moment. If there's any more circles you can spot this plan in, then please do share it with us in the comments.

There are more prepaid data vouchers available for Vodafone Idea consumers which bundle JioHotstar Mobile susbcription. You can take a look at them through the website of the telco.

