Realme 16 5G Expected to Launch Soon in India after BIS Certification

Realme is soon expected to launch the Realme 16 5G in India. The device has now been spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification database. Realme 16 5G has already launched in Vietnam, and is now coming to India as well. The certification for the phone arrived on January 14, 2026. While the Realme 16 5G is not explicitly named in the listing, the model number attached the device was visible. Realme 16 is expected to launch in India in two memory configurations - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage. The colour options for India are Air Black and Air White.









Read More - OPPO K14x 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India

Realme 16 5G Expected Specifications in India

Since the device has already launched in Veitnam, we expect its specifications will remain the same here in India as well. In Vietnam, Realme 16 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 2372 x 1080 resolution and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The phone supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The brightness of the device reaches 1000nits normally, and 1400nits in high brightness mode, and up to 4200nits in peak brightness.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed

The Realme 16 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there's a 50MP selfie camera sensor and the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC. The device has a large 7000mAh battery with support for 60W fast-charging. In Vietnam, the device carries, IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.