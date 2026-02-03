Realme 16 5G Expected to Launch Soon in India after BIS Certification

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Since the device has already launched in Veitnam, we expect its specifications will remain the same here in India as well. In Vietnam, Realme 16 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 2372 x 1080 resolution and a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Realme is soon expected to launch the Realme 16 5G in India.
  • The device has now been spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification database.
  • Realme 16 5G has already launched in Vietnam, and is now coming to India as well.

Follow Us

realme 16 5g expected to launch soon

Realme is soon expected to launch the Realme 16 5G in India. The device has now been spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification database. Realme 16 5G has already launched in Vietnam, and is now coming to India as well. The certification for the phone arrived on January 14, 2026. While the Realme 16 5G is not explicitly named in the listing, the model number attached the device was visible. Realme 16 is expected to launch in India in two memory configurations - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage. The colour options for India are Air Black and Air White.




Read More - OPPO K14x 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India

Realme 16 5G Expected Specifications in India

Since the device has already launched in Veitnam, we expect its specifications will remain the same here in India as well. In Vietnam, Realme 16 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 2372 x 1080 resolution and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The phone supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The brightness of the device reaches 1000nits normally, and 1400nits in high brightness mode, and up to 4200nits in peak brightness.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed

The Realme 16 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there's a 50MP selfie camera sensor and the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC. The device has a large 7000mAh battery with support for 60W fast-charging. In Vietnam, the device carries, IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Jatin :

It must be there but you have missed looking to it. Mybe you have a ground tower while on roof…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

TheAndroidFreak :

Post speeds after band 41 is live. I hope you have 1-3-41 device.

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Airtel has borrowed unlimited 4G plan. 300GB FUP. Most important time period starts for Vi. Airtel will…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

Integration of mind :

While seeing bsnl tower, then I didn't see this equipment but I see equipment like white rectangle shape with bsnl…

Kumar Mangalam Birla Comments on Vodafone Idea Turning Point

Rohit Kumar :

Make it for 5gb , 30 days validity and hotstar for 1 month then might make sense.

Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Prepaid Plan Launched with OTT Benefit

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments