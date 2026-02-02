Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed

Samsung is soon going to launch yet another F series device in India. It will be the Galaxy F70e 5G, and it is going to launch next week only.

Samsung is soon going to launch yet another F series device in India. It will be the Galaxy F70e 5G, and it is going to launch next week only. To make the device standout, it will feature a elegant leather finish at the back. Of course, it will be vegan leather. It will also feature a larger battery and come with splash and dust resistance. The phone will get 6 generations of OS (operating system) updates and security updates. The Galaxy Experience will also be a part of this phone.




Things such as 12 5G bands support and the fact that it will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box, makes it a great device. The phone will have a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It will feature a large display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 800nits of peak brightness. For selfies, there will be an 8MP sensor at the front.

The phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Its AnTuTu score is 623k and it will likely be sufficient for its price range.

Expert Opinion

