Vodafone Idea Foundation, DoT Certify First Batch of Students Trained for Telecom Roles



Vodafone Idea Foundation (Vi Foundation), the CSR arm of Vi, in partnership with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has announced the successful completion of the first batch of its Telecom Innovation Research and Training Centre initiative, a skilling programme focused on emerging technologies.

A virtual convocation and felicitation ceremony was held to award certificates to 50 students who completed the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course under the programme. The one-month intensive training, launched in November 2025, emphasised practical learning and industry relevance, according to a Vi statement on January 30, 2026.









Key Highlights from the Convocation

Addressing the convocation, Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General (Strategic Engagements), Department of Telecommunications, highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between government and industry to build a future-ready telecom and technology talent ecosystem. Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, also addressed the students, underscoring the need for continuous skilling and upskilling and the role of industry in enabling it.

Program Objectives and Outcomes

According to the official release, the Skilling Program on Emerging Technologies aims to bridge the gap between academic education and real-world industry requirements. Aligned with national initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India and IndiaAI, the programme focuses on equipping students with application-oriented skills in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cybersecurity, with specific relevance to telecom sector use cases.

As part of the AI and Machine Learning cohort, students participated in mentor-led sessions, expert talks by industry professionals and hands-on projects. By analysing customer demographics, usage behaviour, billing data and service quality parameters, participants demonstrated how AI-driven insights can enhance customer experience and support business sustainability in the telecom sector.

A Collaborative Vision for Digital India

The project-based learning approach enabled students to build practical portfolios, gain exposure to real-world telecom scenarios and develop analytical capabilities for careers in digital and telecom domains, Vi added.

Participants noted that the programme strengthened their conceptual clarity in AI and machine learning while providing valuable practical exposure through real-world projects and mentor-led sessions, boosting their technical confidence for future academic and professional pursuits.