OPPO K14x 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India

The OPPO K14x is set to launch in India on February 10, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM. The device will pack a 6500mAh battery and 45W fast-charging.

Highlights

  • OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has confirmed the launch of the OPPO K14x 5G in India.
  • This is the next K series phone from the company, and it will debut next week in the country.
  • Before we talk about the date of launch, let's talk about the K series in general.

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has confirmed the launch of the OPPO K14x 5G in India. This is the next K series phone from the company, and it will debut next week in the country. Before we talk about the date of launch, let's talk about the K series in general. The OPPO K13 and K13x were launched in 2025. These are phones that did fairly well, and gave reliable performance, the company claimed. What makes them stand out is that they are positioned in the accessible price points.




The OPPO K14x is set to launch in India on February 10, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM. The device will pack a 6500mAh battery and 45W fast-charging. The phone also has 50MP rear cameras and will integrate the AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities that OPPO has introduced for its smartphones.

The OPPO K14x will come with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1125nits of peak brightness. The device is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and will come with IP64 rating. The phone will launch soon and the company has said that it will reveal more details soon.

