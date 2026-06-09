Apple Shakes Hands with Google for Powering Siri

Apple Inc has partnered with Google to make use of Gemini to power the AI (artificial intelligence) experience of users on the iPhones. Further, it is not just the iPhones, we expect the partnership to extend to the entire Apple product ecosystem which includes iPads and Mac computers. One of the key differences that you will see on your Apple products now is a standalone Siri app. Just like how Android phones feature the Gemini app, Apple products will feature the Siri app.

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Key Highlights Apple has partnered with Google to integrate Gemini AI capabilities into the Siri experience across Apple devices.

A dedicated Siri app is coming to iPhones, iPads, and Macs, allowing users to access previous AI conversations.

Apple's own Foundation Models will work alongside Gemini and support text, voice, and image-based interactions.

Siri will gain contextual awareness, enabling it to understand on-screen content and provide more personalized responses.

iOS 27 is expected to roll out later this year and will reportedly support devices starting from the iPhone 11 series.

This will let users see their previous conversations with the AI platform. Apple is also using its own AI foundation models to power the Siri experience of the users. This was revealed at World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 which kicked off on June 8, 2026. The WWDC is a multi-day event hosted by Apple at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

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