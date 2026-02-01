Vivo X200T 5G vs X200 5G: Why the X200T is Our Favourite Here

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, recently launched the Vivo X200T 5G in India. The X200T 5G was launched in early 2026, while the X200 5G was launched in late 2024. Since these devices are from the same family, it is worth looking at their differences. The X200 5G might be available on offline channels right now, but online, it will be very hard for you to access it. The X200T 5G and X200 5G almost have the same processor, but the Vivo X200T 5G is still better. Here's why.









Why is Vivo X200T 5G Better?

Vivo X200T 5G is powered by the Dimensity 9400+ SoC, while the X200 5G has the regular Dimensity 9400. The former is more powerful in the benchmarks. When it comes to battery, the X200 5G has a 5800mAh battery while the X200T 5G has a larger 6200mAh battery. In display both have almost similar specifications, but the X200T 5G has a flat display, which is better than the curved one we get on the X200 5G. Both devices have a 50MP triple-camera setup at the back with a powerful telephoto sensor.

The Vivo X200T 5G is priced starting at Rs 59,999 while the X200 5G is priced around Rs 65,999 for the same 12GB+256GB variant. The X200T comes with 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. Since this is a more recent phone, you can stay assured for a longer time that you will keep getting updates.

Thus, if you are looking to buy a smartphone today, the X200T 5G is a much better deal. Of course, if you have a higher budget, then you can also consider the Vivo X300 5G which makes for an even better device for camera and performance lovers.